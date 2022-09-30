Hailey Bieber Just Combined 2 of the Season’s Hottest Trends Into the Perfect Fall Pants

Hailey Bieber’s rare interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper just aired. In addition to setting the record straight about ‘stealing’ her now-husband Justin from his ex Selena Gomez and giving us a glimpse into her sex life, Bieber combined two major fall fashion trends — cargo pants and baggy jeans — into a pair of vintage Carhartt cargo jeans. “I just wanted to feel comfortable,” Bieber said about her outfit, adding, “I just wanted to wear jeans and a T-shirt, but still [be] cute.”

While the Rhode founder’s vintage jeans aren’t available, we found five similar styles for less than $45 on Amazon.

Shop Under-$45 Cargo Jeans on Amazon:

At just $26, these high-waisted cargo jeans are the most affordable pair on the list. The roomy pants have a zipper fly and three sets of pockets on the sides, knees, and back. Wear them with a simple white tee like Bieber, or lean into the baggy look with a slouchy sweater. Many reviewers suggest going up a size to achieve that true oversized fit.

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

Available in a slightly darker wash, these $30 cargo jeans are “so cute and comfortable,” as one shopper said. They come in sizes small through XXL — the product listing has a size chart with measurements, so you can be sure you’re ordering the right size for your body. Throw them on with a pair of platform boots and a cropped sweater for an effortlessly cool fall look.

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

If you want to bring the drama this fall, go with these wide-leg cargo jeans with two sets of flap pockets down the front of both legs. Whether you wear them with a simple tee, a button-down blouse, or a pullover sweater, they’re sure to make a statement. A reviewer confirmed they fit perfectly “around the butt and waist” and are a great length once you wear them with shoes.

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Thanks to an elastic waistband, these cargo jeans combine comfort and style into the ultimate fall pants. The workwear-inspired jeans have seven utility pockets around the legs, a button closure, and a zip fly. They’re “excellent quality” and “very comfy,” according to a reviewer, which is all you can ask for from a $39 pair of pants.

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

If you’re ready to fully lean into the baggy cargo pants trend, check out these SweatyRocks jeans that come in 14 colors and patterns. One shopper who loves the “color, wash, [and] style” of these pants already has them in four colors and is waiting on one more — they’re that good. Plus, this pair doesn’t have pockets on the back, so they’ll give your booty a lift.

Shop now: $42; amazon.com

We’re always on board with finding ways to make jeans more comfortable, and it seems like Hailey Bieber is onto something. Channel your inner street style queen and grab a pair of baggy cargo jeans at Amazon.

