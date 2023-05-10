Hailey Bieber Balanced Her Tiny Micro-Miniskirt With a Gigantic Camel Coat

A math lesson we can all get behind.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on May 10, 2023 @ 01:02PM
Hailey Bieber
Gotham/GC Images

Back in algebra class, most students learned that life and equations are all about balance (unless certain not-so-studious pupils were playing that snake game on their Nokia phones, that is). Proving once again that she's got a PhD in Very Good Outfits, Hailey Bieber stepped out for a smoothie run in New York City wearing a coat-and-skirt combo that was perfectly proportioned in every way.

Staying true to her minimal, luxe style M.O., Bieber combined a tiny belted beige skirt with an over-the-top strong-shouldered overcoat that nearly reached the concrete sidewalk. The tiny-skirt-big-coat combo was the main draw, as she completed the outfit with a plain black T-shirt, black loafers worn with white ankle socks, and a Ferragamo bag. Chunky gold hoops and a pair of tiny black-framed sunglasses added to the proportion play and she kept her short bob sleek and straight as she soaked up the NYC sunshine. 

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images

Bieber isn't just a fashion blueprint, she's also cemented herself as a beauty icon, too. Not satisfied with making everyone search for "glazed donut skin" and shimmery beige nail polish colors, Allure declared that she's officially making "cupcake" makeup a bona fide thing. What does that entail, exactly? Glitter, pink, and gloss. Think of it as a more fun, more summer-appropriate version of her toned-down neutral go-tos. Don't think that she's abandoned donuts entirely, however. In an Instagram carousel showing off her pretty-in-pink glow-up, she can be seen holding a coffee from none other than Dunkin'.

