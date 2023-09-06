Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen From Kate Middleton’s Closet Amal Clooney owns a similar pair. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 @ 07:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I blame my mom for my obsession with shoes, given that I own stacks of gorgeous pumps, comfortable kicks, and luxe flats. After practically dedicating my life to testing footwear, I’ve determined that a good silhouette, statement detail, and modest height make for a noteworthy shoe — and Hailey Bieber basically just took my advice. The model stepped out in a pair of $795 Manolo Blahnik Suede Mules following her Good Morning America appearance. The head-turning tomato-red hue made a statement, but it was the shoes’ humble height that caught my attention. The kitten heels are easy to walk from point A to point B without twisting an ankle, while the pointed toe keeps things classy. But, it was a singular detail that stole the show: a large buckle. Fericzot Slingback Mules Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 Kate Middleton has been known to wear buckled footwear, selling out her specific shoes, while Amal Clooney just wore a spot-on version the other day. I’m not saying Bieber snagged the buckled shoes directly from their closets, but I’m not saying it’s impossible. Afterall, oversized, square buckles make for a noticeable look without being too loud, only further establishing themselves as one of this season’s greatest footwear trends. They also have the capability to transform an entire outfit simply because the standout style element brings elegance to everyday footwear. So, who wouldn’t want in on the look? But you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to obtain the shoe of the moment. Instead, check out six editor-approved styles below, starting at $40. Hailey Bieber-Inspired Buckled Shoe Sam Edelman Brit Mule, $150; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and zappos.com Anne Klein Infinity Mule, $85; zappos.com Fericzot Slingback Mule, $54; amazon.com Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi Buckle Pointed-Toe Mule, $795; nordstrom.com Guayonng Kitten Mule, $40; amazon.com Coutgo Pointed-Toe Buckled Slingback Pump, $44; amazon.com Anne Klein Infinity Mule Zappos Buy on Zappos $85 Anne Klein offers a great lookalike option for $85. The pair is available in both a fire-red color that’s similar to Bieber’s shoes along with a festive green shade. You can look forward to a microsuede upper, pointed toe, stiletto heel, and, of course, chic buckle detailing. Best of all, this pair includes an adjustable back strap, ensuring your new footwear stays in place all day long. Sam Edelman Brit Mule Nordstrom Buy on Amazon $150 Buy on Nordstrom $150 Buy on Zappos $150 If you want something a bit more extravagant, consider Sam Edelman’s Brit Pump. This large buckle is covered in glitzy, gleaming hardware that is sure to draw attention with every step. But they’re not just sold in solid colorways such as black and white, but also come in metallic gold and an intricate brown print. Dress these mules up with a mini dress like Bieber, or dress them down with casual jeans and a tee. Shop more Bieber-inspired buckled mules, below, including her Manolo Blahnik style. Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi Buckle Pointed-Toe Mule Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $795 Guayonng Kitten Mule Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 Coutgo Pointed-Toe Buckled Slingback Pump Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 7 Fall Fashion Trends You Can Shop on Amazon, According to 2 Stylists Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Fall Blouses, and I’m Buying These 8 Under-$30 Styles Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour