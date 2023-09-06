Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen From Kate Middleton’s Closet

I blame my mom for my obsession with shoes, given that I own stacks of gorgeous pumps, comfortable kicks, and luxe flats. After practically dedicating my life to testing footwear, I’ve determined that a good silhouette, statement detail, and modest height make for a noteworthy shoe — and Hailey Bieber basically just took my advice.

The model stepped out in a pair of $795 Manolo Blahnik Suede Mules following her Good Morning America appearance. The head-turning tomato-red hue made a statement, but it was the shoes’ humble height that caught my attention. The kitten heels are easy to walk from point A to point B without twisting an ankle, while the pointed toe keeps things classy. But, it was a singular detail that stole the show: a large buckle.

Fericzot Slingback Mules

Amazon

Kate Middleton has been known to wear buckled footwear, selling out her specific shoes, while Amal Clooney just wore a spot-on version the other day. I’m not saying Bieber snagged the buckled shoes directly from their closets, but I’m not saying it’s impossible. Afterall, oversized, square buckles make for a noticeable look without being too loud, only further establishing themselves as one of this season’s greatest footwear trends. They also have the capability to transform an entire outfit simply because the standout style element brings elegance to everyday footwear. So, who wouldn’t want in on the look?

But you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to obtain the shoe of the moment. Instead, check out six editor-approved styles below, starting at $40.

Hailey Bieber-Inspired Buckled Shoe

Anne Klein Infinity Mule

Zappos

Anne Klein offers a great lookalike option for $85. The pair is available in both a fire-red color that’s similar to Bieber’s shoes along with a festive green shade. You can look forward to a microsuede upper, pointed toe, stiletto heel, and, of course, chic buckle detailing. Best of all, this pair includes an adjustable back strap, ensuring your new footwear stays in place all day long.

Sam Edelman Brit Mule

Nordstrom

If you want something a bit more extravagant, consider Sam Edelman’s Brit Pump. This large buckle is covered in glitzy, gleaming hardware that is sure to draw attention with every step. But they’re not just sold in solid colorways such as black and white, but also come in metallic gold and an intricate brown print. Dress these mules up with a mini dress like Bieber, or dress them down with casual jeans and a tee.

Shop more Bieber-inspired buckled mules, below, including her Manolo Blahnik style.

Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi Buckle Pointed-Toe Mule

Nordstrom

Guayonng Kitten Mule

Amazon

Coutgo Pointed-Toe Buckled Slingback Pump