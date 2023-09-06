Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen From Kate Middleton’s Closet

Amal Clooney owns a similar pair.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 @ 07:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen Right Out of Kate Middletonâs Closet
Photo:

Getty Images

I blame my mom for my obsession with shoes, given that I own stacks of gorgeous pumps, comfortable kicks, and luxe flats. After practically dedicating my life to testing footwear, I’ve determined that a good silhouette, statement detail, and modest height make for a noteworthy shoe — and Hailey Bieber basically just took my advice. 

The model stepped out in a pair of $795 Manolo Blahnik Suede Mules following her Good Morning America appearance. The head-turning tomato-red hue made a statement, but it was the shoes’ humble height that caught my attention. The kitten heels are easy to walk from point A to point B without twisting an ankle, while the pointed toe keeps things classy. But, it was a singular detail that stole the show: a large buckle. 

Fericzot Slingback Mules

Amazon Fericzot Mules Dark Green

Amazon

Kate Middleton has been known to wear buckled footwear, selling out her specific shoes, while Amal Clooney just wore a spot-on version the other day. I’m not saying Bieber snagged the buckled shoes directly from their closets, but I’m not saying it’s impossible. Afterall, oversized, square buckles make for a noticeable look without being too loud, only further establishing themselves as one of this season’s greatest footwear trends. They also have the capability to transform an entire outfit simply because the standout style element brings elegance to everyday footwear. So, who wouldn’t want in on the look?

But you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to obtain the shoe of the moment. Instead, check out six editor-approved styles below, starting at $40.

Hailey Bieber-Inspired Buckled Shoe

Anne Klein Infinity Mule

Zappos Anne Klein Infinity

Zappos

Anne Klein offers a great lookalike option for $85. The pair is available in both a fire-red color that’s similar to Bieber’s shoes along with a festive green shade. You can look forward to a microsuede upper, pointed toe, stiletto heel, and, of course, chic buckle detailing. Best of all, this pair includes an adjustable  back strap, ensuring your new footwear stays in place all day long.  

Sam Edelman Brit Mule

Nordstrom Brit Pump

Nordstrom

If you want something a bit more extravagant, consider Sam Edelman’s Brit Pump. This large buckle is covered in glitzy, gleaming hardware that is sure to draw attention with every step. But they’re not just sold in solid colorways such as black and white, but also come in metallic gold and an intricate brown print. Dress these mules up with a mini dress like Bieber, or dress them down with casual jeans and a tee. 

Shop more Bieber-inspired buckled mules, below, including her Manolo Blahnik style. 

Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi Buckle Pointed-Toe Mule

Nordstrom Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi Buckle Pointed Toe Mule

Nordstrom

Guayonng Kitten Mule

Amazon Guayonng Kitten Mules

Amazon

Coutgo Pointed-Toe Buckled Slingback Pump

Amazon Coutgo Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Stylist fall fashion trends
7 Fall Fashion Trends You Can Shop on Amazon, According to 2 Stylists
Amazon Fall Blouses Will Be Everywhere This Season
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Fall Blouses, and I’m Buying These 8 Under-$30 Styles
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour
Related Articles
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour
Amazon Fall Blouses Will Be Everywhere This Season
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Fall Blouses, and I’m Buying These 8 Under-$30 Styles
Amal Clooneyâs Bold-Colored Dress Featured the One Sexy Detail That Elevates Any Outfit
Amal Clooney Put a Sexy Twist on the Flattering Dress Trend Worn by Jennifer Aniston
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
I've Fallen Down the Barbie Pink to Dahlia Red Pipeline, So I'm Buying These TK Fall-Ready Pieces
Sorry Barbie Pink, I’ll be Wearing Shades of Red All Fall
The Weekend Edit: Iâm Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Amal Clooneyâs Versatile Shoes
I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike
Hailey Bieber Medicube K Beauty Pore Pads Sale
I Swear by These Exfoliating Pads From a Korean Brand Hailey Bieber Uses for Glass-Like Skin
Hailey Bieber Vanity Fair
Hailey Bieber Just Pulled Off This Foolproof Two-Piece Outfit Formula
Amazon Insoles
Shoppers Say This $13 Style Hack Makes Their Most Uncomfortable Shoes Wearable
I Hate Wearing Socks but I Swear by These Breathable Pairs
I Hate Wearing Socks, but This Under-$2 Per Pair Option Is the Only One I Buy
These Are the Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now — Starting at $50
Best Deals Transitional Blouses Amazon
We’re Prepping for Fall With These 8 Transitional Blouses That Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
Amazon Labor Day Deals
Amazon’s Epic Labor Day Sale Includes Fall-Ready Sweaters, Loungewear, and Dresses Starting at Just $10
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too