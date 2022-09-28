Here's How to Master Hailey Bieber's 2-Product Trick for Natural-Looking Blush

In this age of TikTok, Instagram, and endless celebrity-backed brands, there’s one A-lister that’s risen above the rest: Hailey Bieber. Ever since launching her skin care company, Rhode, back in June, the supermodel has received loads of attention for her TikTok makeup routine videos. This week, Bieber once again demonstrated a technique I find chaotic, yet intriguing: Mixing makeup with moisturizer.

In the two-minute video she titled “sunday makeup,” Bieber demonstrates her technique for a super minimal, glowy look using the tiniest dab of Kosas Concealer, followed by cream bronzer and a combination of the Milk Bionic Liquid Blush and the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream. This moisturizer-mixing-method, which she also uses when applying foundation, is technically nothing new. However, the subtle, luminous result is sure to inspire others to give it a try.

The first step to achieving the look is finding a highly pigmented liquid blush in a shade that works for your skin. After watching a million color analysis videos, I now know that Hailey has a warm undertone, making the bright orangey-red shade she selected a natural match for her. This particular formula from Milk even smooths and hydrates skin with a combination of hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom. Another incredible pick for this method is the Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Blush, which features six ultra-natural shades that blend effortlessly. However, if a budget-friendly alternative is what you’re after, the Maybelline Cheek Heat Cream Blush has more than 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and costs just $6.

Of course, the real secret to giving your skin a rosy glow is the moisturizer. The Rhode Barrier Restore Cream is lightweight and plumping, and melts into skin. Unfortunately, it’s also sold out, but there are some great alternatives. Take the Tula Bright Start Moisturizer, for instance. Like the Rhode cream, it’s packed with antioxidants, which hydrate, brighten, and soothe inflammation. An affordable friendly pick is The Inkeylist Peptide Moisturizer, an ultra-light day cream formulated to firm and smooth. Finally, one TikTok creator is convinced that the La Roche Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer is an exact dupe for Rhode’s famous moisturizer.

Best of all, this look requires very little skill. In fact, it’s basically foolproof. Shop stable blushes and moisturizers to add just the right amount of color to your fall makeup.

