Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water

We're cold just looking at her.

By Averi Baudler

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 10:31AM

Hailey Bieber may usually save her itty-bitty bikini collection for time spent lounging on the beach or sharing a smooch with her husband, Justin Bieber, on the lake, but the model recently decided to switch things up a bit by debuting her latest swimwear showing while taking a plunge into much less comfortable waters.

On Sunday, the Rhode founder wrapped up the weekend by sharing a TikTok video with her 10.8 million followers detailing a quick dip into a freezing cold tub of water. In the clip, Bieber first braced herself for the chilly temps by taking a series of deep breaths in a navy blue string bikini (which featured triangle-shaped cups and matching high-cut string bottoms) before fully immersing her body in the water. The video then cut to a close-up shot of Hailey — captioned, "30 seconds minimum" — to give followers a better look at her slicked-back bob and tiny gold hoop earrings.

Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous

"Back with another cold plunge series," Hailey captioned the post, which was accompanied by a sped-up version of "Girls Like Me Don't Cry" by Thuy. "Cold plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood. 💙"

The model's post comes amid an active few days on the app. In addition to sharing a step-by-step guide on how to make her "Sunday cinnamon rolls" shortly after posting the cold plunge clip, Hailey also shared a simple summer makeup routine days prior. In the video, the A-lister sported a vibrant purple terry cloth tank top as she applied her current go-to products. "💜🍇🙆🏼♀️💟 summer vibe," she simply captioned the clip.