Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water

We're cold just looking at her.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 @ 10:31AM
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Photo:

getty images

Hailey Bieber may usually save her itty-bitty bikini collection for time spent lounging on the beach or sharing a smooch with her husband, Justin Bieber, on the lake, but the model recently decided to switch things up a bit by debuting her latest swimwear showing while taking a plunge into much less comfortable waters.

On Sunday, the Rhode founder wrapped up the weekend by sharing a TikTok video with her 10.8 million followers detailing a quick dip into a freezing cold tub of water. In the clip, Bieber first braced herself for the chilly temps by taking a series of deep breaths in a navy blue string bikini (which featured triangle-shaped cups and matching high-cut string bottoms) before fully immersing her body in the water. The video then cut to a close-up shot of Hailey — captioned, “30 seconds minimum” — to give followers a better look at her slicked-back bob and tiny gold hoop earrings.

hailey bieber cold plunge tiktok

TikTok/Hailey Bieber

“Back with another cold plunge series,” Hailey captioned the post, which was accompanied by a  sped-up version of “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” by Thuy. “Cold plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood. 💙”

The model’s post comes amid an active few days on the app. In addition to sharing a step-by-step guide on how to make her “Sunday cinnamon rolls” shortly after posting the cold plunge clip, Hailey also shared a simple summer makeup routine days prior. In the video, the A-lister sported a vibrant purple terry cloth tank top as she applied her current go-to products. 

“💜🍇🙆🏼‍♀️💟 summer vibe,” she simply captioned the clip.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Ultra-Simple Basic That’s Taking Over Hollywood
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
FRWD Kendall Jenner Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner Just Took Sexy Swimwear To a Whole New Level in Her Underboob-Baring Bikini
Hailey Bieber Ditches Glazed Donut For Psychedelic Nails
Hailey Bieber's Psychedelic Nail Art Proves Maximalist Manis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Debuted Shorter Hair While Wearing a Little Black Bikini With a Boob-Baring Keyhole Cutout
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore This Rattan Bag, and I Took A $21 Similar Style On Vacation
Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms
Hailey Bieber Vacation Photos Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Aesthetic Is Both Frilly and Sexy
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer