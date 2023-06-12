Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water

Hailey Bieber may usually save her itty-bitty bikini collection for time spent lounging on the beach or sharing a smooch with her husband, Justin Bieber, on the lake, but the model recently decided to switch things up a bit by debuting her latest swimwear showing while taking a plunge into much less comfortable waters.

On Sunday, the Rhode founder wrapped up the weekend by sharing a TikTok video with her 10.8 million followers detailing a quick dip into a freezing cold tub of water. In the clip, Bieber first braced herself for the chilly temps by taking a series of deep breaths in a navy blue string bikini (which featured triangle-shaped cups and matching high-cut string bottoms) before fully immersing her body in the water. The video then cut to a close-up shot of Hailey — captioned, “30 seconds minimum” — to give followers a better look at her slicked-back bob and tiny gold hoop earrings.

TikTok/Hailey Bieber

“Back with another cold plunge series,” Hailey captioned the post, which was accompanied by a sped-up version of “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” by Thuy. “Cold plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood. 💙”

The model’s post comes amid an active few days on the app. In addition to sharing a step-by-step guide on how to make her “Sunday cinnamon rolls” shortly after posting the cold plunge clip, Hailey also shared a simple summer makeup routine days prior. In the video, the A-lister sported a vibrant purple terry cloth tank top as she applied her current go-to products.

“💜🍇🙆🏼‍♀️💟 summer vibe,” she simply captioned the clip.