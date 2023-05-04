Hailey Bieber Channeled Audrey Hepburn in a Timeless LBD, and We Found 8 Similar Looks Starting at $12

Shop midi and mini dress styles for every occasion.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Bieber Tiffany
Photo:

Getty Images

When in fashion doubt, a classic little black dress is always a good idea. A timeless LBD transcends seasonal trends because it can be worn anytime, anywhere, and serves as a limitless canvas that can be adorned with any accessory.

Hailey Bieber proved the ubiquity of the LBD when she channeled Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s character at the newly renovated Tiffany & Co. landmark store opening in New York City. Bieber opted for a midi-length fitted Versace dress with spaghetti straps and coordinated it with a sleek black handbag, thin black sunglasses, and pearl accessories.

Having at least one go-to black dress in your closet is a fashion choice that will never do you wrong. While it can stand alone as a minimalist and evergreen wardrobe staple, it can also be dressed up with elegant jewelry and layered with outerwear styles like blazers and trenches. To get in on the LBD wave like Bieber, we found eight similar black dress styles at Target starting at just $12. 

Wild Fable Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Dress

Wild Fable Women's Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Dress

Target

Although not identical to Bieber’s reverse scoop neck style, this square neckline sleeveless dress by Wild Fable is pretty close. The dress features similar spaghetti straps and a below-the-knee hem for just $35. Layer on pearl accessories and black sunnies for Bieber’s Hepburn-inspired look. One shopper mentioned it’s “comfortable and flattering,” while another reviewer said that they “received lots of compliments” when they wore it. 

Shop now: $35; target.com 

A New Day Sleeveless Ruched Babydoll Dress

A New Day Women's Sleeveless Ruched Babydoll Dress

Target

If you love a black dress but prefer an above-the-knee look, this ruched babydoll style with a pleated waist — and pockets — is suitable for both casual and formal occasions. This “comfy and cute” dress, as one shopper described it, is made of 100 percent breathable cotton to take you through spring and summer. 

Shop now: $28; target.com

Wild Fable Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched Dress

A New Day Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched Dress

Target

If you prefer a dress with thicker straps for added support, this sleeveless ruched style with a mini side slit is a must-have. One shopper noted that they wear it  “with a denim jacket” on cooler days, while another reviewer highlighted that the “material is great” and “not see through.” It also features a touch of spandex for a comfortable stretch.

Shop now: $22; target.com

For even more black dresses to add to your closet, be sure to browse through Target’s dress section and keep scrolling for other top picks. 

Wild Fable Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Satin Bodycon Dress

Target

Shop now: $30; target.com

Wild Fable Sleeveless Seamed Bodycon Dress

Target

Shop now: $12; target.com

A New Day Sleeveless Rib Racer Dress

Target

Shop now: $15; target.com

universal thread ribbed tank dress

Target

Shop now: $20; target.com

A New Day Sleeveless Eyelet Sun Dress

Target

Shop now: $30 (Originally $35); target.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Designer Meghan Markle Has Worn for Years Just Partnered With This Podiatrist-Approved Sandal Brand
The Designer Meghan Markle Has Worn for Years Just Dropped a New Line With This Podiatrist-Backed Shoe Brand
Gwyneth V-neck cupro-blend slip dress
This Buzzy J.Crew Dress Always Sells Out, but New Designs Just Restocked in Time for Summer
43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for âPlump, Full Hairâ â and Itâs at Its Lowest Price
43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for “Plump, Full Hair” — and It’s at Its Lowest Price
Related Articles
Coq10 Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This $28 Serum Has the Benefits of Multiple Skincare Products “Rolled Into One”
Gwyneth V-neck cupro-blend slip dress
This Buzzy J.Crew Dress Always Sells Out, but New Designs Just Restocked in Time for Summer
Wedding Guests Get So Many Compliments On This âSuper Flatteringâ Vince Camuto Dress Thatâs An Entire 73% Off
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Has a “Super Flattering" Wedding Guest Dress for Up to 73% Off
Hailey Bieber Dressed Up Her Denim With This Comfy Shoe
Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Casual Uniform Includes This Comfy Shoe, and We Found a Similar Pair for Under $50
Amazon Swimsuit
66-Year-Old Shoppers Feel “So Comfortable” in This $34, Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear
Neon Swimwear Trend
This Divisive Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood — and It’s Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here to Stay
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s LBD Is Giving Modern-Day Audrey Hepburn From ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’
NEWS: Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Traded in Her Signature LBD for a Black Halter Top and Matching Slouchy Trousers
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Revived the Naked Dress With a Lacy, See-Through Slip and Matching Thong
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way
Target's Hidden Spring Dress Edit Is Full of Colorful, Breezy Options to Welcome the Season- all Under $40
Target’s Hidden Spring Dress Section Is Full of Colorful, Breezy Options Under $40
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Convinced My 57-Year-Old Mom to Try This Serum From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses