Hailey Bieber Channeled Audrey Hepburn in a Timeless LBD, and We Found 8 Similar Looks Starting at $12

When in fashion doubt, a classic little black dress is always a good idea. A timeless LBD transcends seasonal trends because it can be worn anytime, anywhere, and serves as a limitless canvas that can be adorned with any accessory.

Hailey Bieber proved the ubiquity of the LBD when she channeled Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s character at the newly renovated Tiffany & Co. landmark store opening in New York City. Bieber opted for a midi-length fitted Versace dress with spaghetti straps and coordinated it with a sleek black handbag, thin black sunglasses, and pearl accessories.

Having at least one go-to black dress in your closet is a fashion choice that will never do you wrong. While it can stand alone as a minimalist and evergreen wardrobe staple, it can also be dressed up with elegant jewelry and layered with outerwear styles like blazers and trenches. To get in on the LBD wave like Bieber, we found eight similar black dress styles at Target starting at just $12.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Lace-Up Back Dress

Although not identical to Bieber’s reverse scoop neck style, this square neckline sleeveless dress by Wild Fable is pretty close. The dress features similar spaghetti straps and a below-the-knee hem for just $35. Layer on pearl accessories and black sunnies for Bieber’s Hepburn-inspired look. One shopper mentioned it’s “comfortable and flattering,” while another reviewer said that they “received lots of compliments” when they wore it.

Shop now: $35; target.com

A New Day Sleeveless Ruched Babydoll Dress

If you love a black dress but prefer an above-the-knee look, this ruched babydoll style with a pleated waist — and pockets — is suitable for both casual and formal occasions. This “comfy and cute” dress, as one shopper described it, is made of 100 percent breathable cotton to take you through spring and summer.

Shop now: $28; target.com

Wild Fable Sleeveless Rib Knit Side Ruched Dress

If you prefer a dress with thicker straps for added support, this sleeveless ruched style with a mini side slit is a must-have. One shopper noted that they wear it “with a denim jacket” on cooler days, while another reviewer highlighted that the “material is great” and “not see through.” It also features a touch of spandex for a comfortable stretch.

Shop now: $22; target.com

For even more black dresses to add to your closet, be sure to browse through Target’s dress section and keep scrolling for other top picks.

Shop now: $30; target.com

Shop now: $12; target.com

Shop now: $15; target.com

Shop now: $20; target.com

Shop now: $30 (Originally $35); target.com


