The Belt Buckle on Hailey Bieber's Schiaparelli Look Could Not Have Been Any Bigger

Designer dressing with an '80s-inspired twist.

Published on January 16, 2023 @ 11:57AM
Hailey Bieber Schiaparelli Look
Hailey Bieber wears Schiaparelli in Hollywood.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media

Hailey Bieber is giving the all-black ensemble a 2023 update. Though she’s known for boxy blazers, oversized cargo pants, and sporty chic athleisure sets, the Rhode Skin founder can't get enough of sleek and sexy silhouettes as of late. She mastered the underwear-as-eveningwear trend when celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday in a peekaboo LBD with matching thigh-high stockings and, weeks before, rang in the new year in a micro-minidress and mock thong. This time, she set aside the tiny frocks and opted for a sexy yet classy business-inspired look. 

While attending the launch of OBB Studios in Hollywood on Saturday alongside her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey stepped out in an alluring number by Schiaparelli from their SS23 Ready-to-Wear line. The model posed at the OBB Media’s Grand Opening in the sultry evening look, consisting of a black long-sleeve plunging square neckline and an exposed gold zipper, and she added black slim-fitting trousers with floral embellishments and a flashy gold buckled belt with charms to tie the look together. Finishing off her outfit, Bieber accessorized minimally with chunky gold dangle earrings (which appeared to be an ear and an eye) and black slingback pumps.  

As always, Hailey sported her model-off-duty look with a slick back-knotted bun, as well as her no makeup, makeup look — which included dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and a swipe of red lip gloss. 

When Hailey’s not in full glam, you will find her cozy and comfy with her favorite oversized items, whether it is running errands or heading to pilates class. Case in point? On Sunday, the supermodel switched it up with a leather bomber jacket and oversized white cargo pants paired with chunky platform boots. Hailey is the queen of the duality of fashion.

