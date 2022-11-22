Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her 26th Birthday By Wearing the Closest Thing to Her Birthday Suit

The only way to do it.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Updated on November 22, 2022 @ 02:31PM
Hailey Bieber Instagram rhode birthday campaign
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber is officially 26 years old, and as any birthday girl should, she’s stripping down to celebrate her big day with a photo shoot in the closest thing to her birthday suit possible — matching cake and all.

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a series of snaps on her Instagram to ring in her 26th trip around the sun and promote her skincare line, Rhode Skin’s, newest product. Although the first photo showed Bieber posing in a pink thong and a matching gray-and-pink cropped T-shirt, additional inclusions saw the A-lister lying alongside the new lip treatment in nothing but a baby pink silk bustier bra and high-waisted underwear.

Hailey wore her expensive brunette-colored tresses in blown-out waves with a middle part, and she kept her glam to a minimum (save for a bit of bright pink blush on either cheek). “​​Our limited edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo is available in 15 minutes!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love .. hope you love this yummy flavor.”

While the Rhode Skin founder’s post served as a love letter to her line’s newest addition, it came just hours after her husband, Justin Bieber, issued a sweet birthday love letter to his wife.

Shortly before the clock struck midnight in the United States, Justin shared an Instagram shout-out from Japan in celebration of Hailey. “HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO,” he wrote in all caps alongside photos of him and Hailey. “YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM.”

