Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Puffer Coat With the Tiniest Short Shorts

Averi Baudler
Published on February 19, 2023 @ 09:54AM
While jellyfish fashion — or the act of wearing your bulkiest top with your smallest bottoms — is nothing new (we’ve recently seen it on everyone from Anne Hathaway to Emily Ratajkowksi), Hailey Bieber just found a way to give it the perfect model-off-duty twist.

On Saturday, Bieber was spotted sporting her take on the trend while running some post-workout errands alongside friend and singer Justine Skye in Los Angeles. During the outing, the model wore a comfy, all-black look comprised of a gigantic Wardrobe.NYC bomber jacket layered over itty bitty black short shorts, which she accessorized with black Prada mules and white ankle socks. Skinny black YSL sunglasses and a matching YSL Hobo bag completed Hailey’s look, and she wore her brunette hair slicked back into a bun with a middle part.

The supermodel’s laid-back look came just days after she went all out to celebrate what may very well be one of her favorite holidays: Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday, the Rhode Skin founder shared a roundup of photos detailing her festive OOTD aptly captioned, “day 4 lovers 💘.”

In the snaps, Bieber looked like she, herself, was husband Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day present in a red polka-dot Alexandre Vauthier minidress covered in cutouts and three delicate bows. She paired the frock with an oversized black leather jacket, strappy red heels, and a necklace featuring Justin’s initials, “JDB,” and she finished the ensemble by slicking her chin-length brown hair behind her ears with a middle part.

