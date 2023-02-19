Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Puffer Coat With the Tiniest Short Shorts Jellyfish dressing at its finest. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 19, 2023 @ 09:54AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images While jellyfish fashion — or the act of wearing your bulkiest top with your smallest bottoms — is nothing new (we’ve recently seen it on everyone from Anne Hathaway to Emily Ratajkowksi), Hailey Bieber just found a way to give it the perfect model-off-duty twist. On Saturday, Bieber was spotted sporting her take on the trend while running some post-workout errands alongside friend and singer Justine Skye in Los Angeles. During the outing, the model wore a comfy, all-black look comprised of a gigantic Wardrobe.NYC bomber jacket layered over itty bitty black short shorts, which she accessorized with black Prada mules and white ankle socks. Skinny black YSL sunglasses and a matching YSL Hobo bag completed Hailey’s look, and she wore her brunette hair slicked back into a bun with a middle part. Hailey Bieber Came to Kendall Jenner's Defense by Addressing Her Most Recent Photoshop Rumors The supermodel’s laid-back look came just days after she went all out to celebrate what may very well be one of her favorite holidays: Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday, the Rhode Skin founder shared a roundup of photos detailing her festive OOTD aptly captioned, “day 4 lovers 💘.” In the snaps, Bieber looked like she, herself, was husband Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day present in a red polka-dot Alexandre Vauthier minidress covered in cutouts and three delicate bows. She paired the frock with an oversized black leather jacket, strappy red heels, and a necklace featuring Justin’s initials, “JDB,” and she finished the ensemble by slicking her chin-length brown hair behind her ears with a middle part.