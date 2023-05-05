Hailey Bieber Paired the Biggest, Coziest Sweatshirt With the Tiniest Shorts

A master class in playing with proportions.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 5, 2023
Hailey Bieber Sweatshirt Short Shorts Lori Harvey
Photo:

Getty Images

One thing in particular that Hailey Bieber has artfully mastered (besides her flawless dewy skin and effortless cool-girl style) is her athleisure wardrobe. Whether she's grabbing her signature Strawberry Glaze Skin smoothie at Erewhon or hitting up the Pilates studio with bff Kendall Jenner, Bieber never misses when it comes to casual dressing.

Most recently, the model stepped out for a coffee run with pal Lori Harvey in a super-baggy oversized black hoodie that she wore completely zipped up over matching Spandex shorts. At certain angles, the 'fit created a panstless effect (one of her fave trends) when the hot pants disappeared under the long sweatshirt.

On the bottom half, she added white ankle socks and New Balance sneakers. She accessorized with a gold chain, matching hoop earrings, and skinny black rectangular sunglasses, and she pulled her hair into an undone bun.

Hailey Bieber Sweatshirt Short Shorts Lori Harvey

Getty Images

Harvey wore a white cropped sweatshirt, black high-waisted patterned leggings, and white-and-orange athletic shoes. Her hair was slicked back in a tight bun, and she finished off the look with large black square sunglasses.

Later that night, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, were spotted grabbing sushi in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Hailey was seen wearing a green tee, beige leather jacket, and light-wash jeans. Justin kept it casual in denim and a navy crewneck.

Last month, Hailey got candid with her Instagram followers about her mental health and how this year has been a hard one for her. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time,” Bieber wrote. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”

