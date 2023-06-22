Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket With the Tiniest Shorts

Jellyfishing, styling your bulkiest top with form-fitting bottoms, was one of the biggest fashion trends this winter. But as the weather heated up, there was a sharp decline in the number of people wearing the super-easy outfit formula — however, Hailey Bieber, one of the early adopters of the trend, just found a way to make juxtaposing proportions work for summer.



On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a new series of snapshots of outfits from her most recent trip to New York City on Instagram, and in the first slide, she paired the biggest jacket with the tiniest short shorts. Her black leather coat overwhelmed her tiny frame, as well as the matching black itty-bitty hot pants and cropped shirt worn underneath. And despite it already being oversized, Hailey's jacket gave the illusion of an even boxier appearance, thanks to a set of massive shoulder pads.



She finished off the look with black, pointed-toe flats in a slingback style, a black shoulder bag, and gold jewelry. Her chin-grazing bob haircut was styled sleek and straight with a middle part, and she sported her signature glazed glow.



"HOME. 🌆🌃🍎✅," Hailey captioned her post, which also included a photo of her serving big dad energy in white jorts and socks with sandals and another snap of her dressed in the same voluminous leather jacket — this time, paired with a white crop top and high-waisted jeans.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey also demonstrated the reverse of jellyfish fashion while teaming together a pair of baggy wide-leg pants with a tight-fitting tube top. She accessorized with chunky black shoes, square-shaped sunglasses, and a coordinating baseball cap.

