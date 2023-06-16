Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Serves Up Some Big Dad Energy Daddy from the waist down. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2023 @ 03:15PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Hailey Bieber's latest look ignited a frenzy of sorts in the InStyle staff's Slack channel on this otherwise quiet Friday afternoon. As one co-worker put it, Bieber is the "patron saint of comfy chic" — aka, her street style always looks elevated, no matter how casual she's dressed. Her Friday errand running outfit is one for the dads — just in time for Father's Day too. My teammates noted that the OOTD was "Adam Sandler summer from the waist down," "the new BDE ... Big Dad Energy," and a "waist-down daddy" aesthetic (all in the best way). Bieber wore long and baggy, low-rise beige cargo shorts that the model helped up with a black belt. For footwear, she chose white crew socks and black sandal loafers, further perpetuating the dad vibes. On top, though, she wore a very not-fatherly white cropped T-shirt that showed off her midsection. She accessorized with thin black sunnies and gold hoop earrings, carrying a black woven leather tote bag (Bottega Veneta large Andiamo bag, is that you?) to finish the look. When she's not channeling father figures, the model has a different source of inspiration. Last night, Hailey hit the town in a Barbie-approved pink plunging chainmail Versace micro-minidress which she wore with PVC clear heels (further creating the illusion of that viral Barbie movie trailer foot moment). Getty Images Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer She paired the corseted dress with a sparkly handbag, a diamond choker, and matching stud earrings, and her hair was slicked into a super-tight chignon bun. Now that's what you call range, touché Hailey.