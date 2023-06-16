Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Serves Up Some Big Dad Energy

Daddy from the waist down.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 @ 03:15PM
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Gave Big Dad Energy
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber's latest look ignited a frenzy of sorts in the InStyle staff's Slack channel on this otherwise quiet Friday afternoon. As one co-worker put it, Bieber is the "patron saint of comfy chic" — aka, her street style always looks elevated, no matter how casual she's dressed.

Her Friday errand running outfit is one for the dads — just in time for Father's Day too. My teammates noted that the OOTD was "Adam Sandler summer from the waist down," "the new BDE ... Big Dad Energy," and a "waist-down daddy" aesthetic (all in the best way). Bieber wore long and baggy, low-rise beige cargo shorts that the model helped up with a black belt. For footwear, she chose white crew socks and black sandal loafers, further perpetuating the dad vibes.

On top, though, she wore a very not-fatherly white cropped T-shirt that showed off her midsection. She accessorized with thin black sunnies and gold hoop earrings, carrying a black woven leather tote bag (Bottega Veneta large Andiamo bag, is that you?) to finish the look.

When she's not channeling father figures, the model has a different source of inspiration. Last night, Hailey hit the town in a Barbie-approved pink plunging chainmail Versace micro-minidress which she wore with PVC clear heels (further creating the illusion of that viral Barbie movie trailer foot moment).

Hailey Bieber New York City Pink Chainmail Versace Minidress and PVC Heels

Getty Images

She paired the corseted dress with a sparkly handbag, a diamond choker, and matching stud earrings, and her hair was slicked into a super-tight chignon bun. Now that's what you call range, touché Hailey.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels
Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit
hailey bieber jersey dress la
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in the Slouchiest Jersey and Ultra-Comfy Sneakers
Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber Encouraged Followers to "Please Be Nice" After Fans Began Leaving Rude Comments "On Her Behalf"
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Woman wearing white tee, jacket, pink heels, and a yankees hat
11 Brunch Outfit Ideas That Give Off Big Weekend Energy
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory
Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Hailey Bieber Ditches Glazed Donut For Psychedelic Nails
Hailey Bieber's Psychedelic Nail Art Proves Maximalist Manis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore This Rattan Bag, and I Took A $21 Similar Style On Vacation
Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35
Hailey Bieber Vacation Photos Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Aesthetic Is Both Frilly and Sexy