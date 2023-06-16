Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit Her shoes were practically made for Barbie's permanently-arched feet. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2023 @ 08:17AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty It's a Barbie world, and we're just living in it. With Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie just a month away, the Barbiecore trend is showing no signs of slowing down. I mean, just look at Hailey Bieber, whose latest look had the high-fashion doll written all over it — from head to her very tippy toes. On Thursday, Bieber stepped out to celebrate the first anniversary of her beauty brand Rhode with a dinner in New York City while wearing a plunging pink corseted minidress from Vivienne Westwood Couture. Not only was the party dress swathed in Barbie's favorite shade of bubblegum pink, but it was also covered in rose-colored Swarovski crystals and featured a delicate bow tied neatly at the bodice. Hailey accessorized the strapless neckline with a diamond tennis necklace and carried a pink crystal-embellished handbag that expertly matched her dress. Getty Her brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek, middle-parted bun, and she paired her glossy pink lip with flushed cheeks. Surprisingly, the most Barbie thing about Hailey's outfit wasn't her designer dress, but rather her see-through Gianvito Rossi PVC heels that gave the illusion of the doll's shoe-less permanently-arched feet. Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous This isn't the first time Hailey has taken the Barbiecore trend for a spin. Back in February, she wore a pink ruched halter midi dress with floral corsage-like attachments at the hips. Meanwhile, Bieber’s glam — including her lips, eyes, and cheeks — was also in a pretty petal pink shade that Barbie would most definitely approve of.