Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit

Her shoes were practically made for Barbie's permanently-arched feet.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 @ 08:17AM
Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels
Photo:

Getty

It's a Barbie world, and we're just living in it. 

With Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie just a month away, the Barbiecore trend is showing no signs of slowing down. I mean, just look at Hailey Bieber, whose latest look had the high-fashion doll written all over it — from head to her very tippy toes. 

On Thursday, Bieber stepped out to celebrate the first anniversary of her beauty brand Rhode with a dinner in New York City while wearing a plunging pink corseted minidress from Vivienne Westwood Couture. Not only was the party dress swathed in Barbie's favorite shade of bubblegum pink, but it was also covered in rose-colored Swarovski crystals and featured a delicate bow tied neatly at the bodice. Hailey accessorized the strapless neckline with a diamond tennis necklace and carried a pink crystal-embellished handbag that expertly matched her dress.

Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels

Getty

Her brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek, middle-parted bun, and she paired her glossy pink lip with flushed cheeks.  

Surprisingly, the most Barbie thing about Hailey's outfit wasn't her designer dress, but rather her see-through Gianvito Rossi PVC heels that gave the illusion of the doll's shoe-less permanently-arched feet. 

This isn't the first time Hailey has taken the Barbiecore trend for a spin. Back in February, she wore a pink ruched halter midi dress with floral corsage-like attachments at the hips. Meanwhile, Bieber’s glam — including her lips, eyes, and cheeks — was also in a pretty petal pink shade that Barbie would most definitely approve of.

Related Articles
hailey bieber jersey dress la
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in the Slouchiest Jersey and Ultra-Comfy Sneakers
Margot Robbie Asteroid City
Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini Is a Complete Slay
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's Tweedy Blazer Dress Is Keeping Barbiecore Alive
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore an Easy, Breezy Dress With the Deepest Plunging Neckline
Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber Encouraged Followers to "Please Be Nice" After Fans Began Leaving Rude Comments "On Her Behalf"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
The Neckline of Jennifer Lopez's Two-Tone Gown Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Expertly Styled Her Statement Skirt With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Corset Belt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels
Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory
Amy Schumer 'Today'
Amy Schumer Is Spilling the Tea On Why She Dropped Out of the 'Barbie' Movie
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Megan Fox Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Sheer Catsuit to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert in Berlin