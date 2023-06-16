Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit

It's a Barbie world, and we're just living in it.



With Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie just a month away, the Barbiecore trend is showing no signs of slowing down. I mean, just look at Hailey Bieber, whose latest look had the high-fashion doll written all over it — from head to her very tippy toes.



On Thursday, Bieber stepped out to celebrate the first anniversary of her beauty brand Rhode with a dinner in New York City while wearing a plunging pink corseted minidress from Vivienne Westwood Couture. Not only was the party dress swathed in Barbie's favorite shade of bubblegum pink, but it was also covered in rose-colored Swarovski crystals and featured a delicate bow tied neatly at the bodice. Hailey accessorized the strapless neckline with a diamond tennis necklace and carried a pink crystal-embellished handbag that expertly matched her dress.

Getty

Her brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek, middle-parted bun, and she paired her glossy pink lip with flushed cheeks.



Surprisingly, the most Barbie thing about Hailey's outfit wasn't her designer dress, but rather her see-through Gianvito Rossi PVC heels that gave the illusion of the doll's shoe-less permanently-arched feet.

This isn't the first time Hailey has taken the Barbiecore trend for a spin. Back in February, she wore a pink ruched halter midi dress with floral corsage-like attachments at the hips. Meanwhile, Bieber’s glam — including her lips, eyes, and cheeks — was also in a pretty petal pink shade that Barbie would most definitely approve of.