Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués

Flowercore for the win.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Photo:

Hailey Bieber/IG

Sure, it may be February, and Punxsutawney Phil technically predicted six more weeks of winter, but by the looks of the It Girl of fashion’s latest outfit, Hailey Bieber is already looking forward to spring, sporting the trend that is sure to everywhere in the upcoming season: flower appliquès. 

Detailing a roundup of recent happenings in one of her signature Instagram photo dumps, Bieber shared a series of photos on Monday captioned, “🥹🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 best.” While most of the slide’s outfits were rather on theme for the supermodel — laid-back outfits comprised of itty bitty tank tops, oversized hoodies, and baggy denim — the first outfit served a serious dose of Carrie Bradshaw meets Barbiecore.

While posing in front of palm trees, she wore a ruched pink halter midi dress with matching floral attachments at the hip and accessorized with gold croissant earrings. In a later snap, she and a friend aptly posed in front of a flower cooler, showing off the dress's high slit and the two corsage details on her hip. 

Bieber’s glam — including her lips, eyes, and cheeks — was also in petal pink. Her brunette chin-grazing bob was worn effortlessly down with a middle part. The backless nature of the dress also revealed a usually-hidden tattoo (thanks to her supersized outerwear) that reads "Coeur d’Alene," which directly translates to "heart of Alene" in French.

