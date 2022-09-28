Hailey Bieber Made Barbiecore Businesswear Work for Off-Hours During Paris Fashion Week

Just hours before setting the record straight about her relationship on 'Call Her Daddy.'

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on September 28, 2022 @ 09:23AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is on a mission to prove that she means business — both in her professional life and in setting the record straight on her personal life.

On Tuesday, the model arrived at the star-studded Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in the sexiest take on workwear, maybe ever. The skincare mogul looked pretty in pink for the occasion, donning a bubblegum-colored three-quarter-length button-up top (complete with shoulder pads, puff sleeves, and an oversized collar), which she paired with a matching mini skirt. Black heels embellished with gold hardware, a black handbag, and metal cuffs on either wrist accessorized Hailey’s look, and she wore her expensive brunette tresses blown out with a middle part.

Bieber’s outing came just hours before her bombshell interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast went live on Wednesday. After teasing that she was finally ready to share the “truth” about the drama surrounding her husband Justin Bieber’s former relationship with Selena Gomez, the model spoke candidly about the years-long rumors for the first time ever.

“When [he] and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never,” Hailey said of rumors that the she “stole” Justin from Selena. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was.”

She added, “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

