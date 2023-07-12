Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress

Between glazed donut skin (and nails) and baggy low-rise dad shorts, it's safe to say that Hailey Bieber is a purveyor, nay ... a pioneer, of trends. But this time around, Bieber is falling in line and taking a page out of some of her fellow fashion It girls' books. The model has officially adapted the Barbiecore pink trend just in time for the release of Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie, which hits theaters in just a little over a week (July 21, for those who still haven't bought their tickets).

On Tuesday, Bieber shared a fun selfie video to TikTok that captured the skincare guru's pink textured plunging halter dress from Bond Eye. She accessorized with gold chunky hoop earrings and a matching choker.

Hailey Bieber/TikTok

Her hair was slicked back into a super-tight low bun, and as per usual, she opted for a natural glam that consisted of dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. The post was set to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's new song "Barbie World (with Aqua)," which is on the movie's soundtrack.

At one point in the clip, Bieber angled the phone above her head to show off the entire dress. At the end, she flashed the camera a soft smile before moving her eyes to the side.

Hailey Bieber/TikTok

She simply captioned the post with a couple of emoji: "🥴🎀🤷🏼‍♀️."

Although this trend doesn't belong to Hailey in the way cherry nails do, it's not the first time that the model has sported pink this summer. In fact last month, Bieber stepped out in a very Barbie-esque Versace chainmail minidress.



Getty Images

The rose gold piece featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a draping ruched micro miniskirt. She completed the look with a PVC heels, a shimmery silver purse, a diamond choker, and matching stud earrings.

