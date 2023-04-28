Hailey Bieber’s LBD Is Giving Modern-Day Audrey Hepburn From ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’

Holly Golightly, but make it 2023.

April 28, 2023
Once upon a time in Hollywood, a glamorous society girl Holly Golightly — clad in sleek opera gloves and sunglasses — graced our screens to discover where she belonged in the Big Apple (and looked oh-so-chic while doing it). Flash forward 60 years, and now Hailey Bieber seems to be taking the Breakfast at Tiffany’s reins. On Thursday, the fashion It girl attended the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue in New York City in a timeless little black dress resembling Audrey Hepburn's from so many years ago (coincidence, definitely not).

For the event, the supermodel donned a fiercely modern-day LBD from Versace’s fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The sleek sleeveless midi dress featured an arch-shaped neckline with two thick straps. As expected for such an event, she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry consisting of two-layered pearl and diamond chokers and matching drop earrings, along with black pointed-toe kitten heels. Before heading into the event, Hailey was spotted wearing thin black squoval shades and a matching leather handbag.

Beauty-wise, Hailey opted for a slicked-back top knot bun with a deep side part, fastened with a black ribbon bow. Her glam was mostly natural with the exception of her Tiffany blue manicure and pedicure (quite fitting).

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber.

Backgrid

As of late, Hailey has been taking a page out of the most stylish fictional characters' fashion books. Before replicating Holly Golightly's fuss-free LBD, Bieber re-interpreted Carrie Bradshaw’s naked dress for everyday wear. On Sunday, the supermodel stepped out in West Hollywood hand-in-hand with her husband, Justin Bieber, sporting a completely see-through white lace slip dress. Hailey’s errand-running ensemble was layered with a matching white bra and thong set styled with white crew socks and black sneakers. A gold chain necklace, simple hoop earrings, and black sunglasses complimented the sporty-chic look.

