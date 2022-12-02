Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion

Throw me overboard for this look.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on December 2, 2022 @ 07:00AM
Hailey Bieber Miami Netted Minidress Closeup
Photo:

Hailey Bieber has undoubtedly become the unspoken queen of the minidress — from tiny skirts to neon, micro-sweater dresses. Her latest look is less winter and more endless summer — fitting for her trip to Miami.

On Thursday, Bieber's stylist Dani Michelle (whom she shares with bestie Kendall Jenner) shared a an Instagram from Bieber's vacation which captured the model in a white long-sleeve, skin-tight minidress from The Attico with netted detailing and embellished silver studs and rings. The bottom of the frock had a wrap-styled feature and large silver hardware, and the remaining fabric dangled from the piece, nearly reaching the ground. The look — which was giving shipwrecked fashion in the best possible way — was accessorized with a geometric handbag, gold accessories (including a thick braided choker), and lace-up stilettos.

Bieber's hair, perfectly coiffed by Irinel de León, was pulled up into a curled, slip-knot updo save for a wavy, face-framing strand. For glam, she chose a smoky eye, subtle lip, and of course, her signature dewy skin, executed by Mary Phillips.

Just the other day, the skincare mogul opened up to her fans about the apple-sized ovarian cyst she currently has. She posted an Instagram Story holding up her sweatshirt to show her stomach with the caption, "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," she added. "Anyways ... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

