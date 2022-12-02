Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion Throw me overboard for this look. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dani Michelle/Instagram Hailey Bieber has undoubtedly become the unspoken queen of the minidress — from tiny skirts to neon, micro-sweater dresses. Her latest look is less winter and more endless summer — fitting for her trip to Miami. On Thursday, Bieber's stylist Dani Michelle (whom she shares with bestie Kendall Jenner) shared a an Instagram from Bieber's vacation which captured the model in a white long-sleeve, skin-tight minidress from The Attico with netted detailing and embellished silver studs and rings. The bottom of the frock had a wrap-styled feature and large silver hardware, and the remaining fabric dangled from the piece, nearly reaching the ground. The look — which was giving shipwrecked fashion in the best possible way — was accessorized with a geometric handbag, gold accessories (including a thick braided choker), and lace-up stilettos. Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter Bieber's hair, perfectly coiffed by Irinel de León, was pulled up into a curled, slip-knot updo save for a wavy, face-framing strand. For glam, she chose a smoky eye, subtle lip, and of course, her signature dewy skin, executed by Mary Phillips. Just the other day, the skincare mogul opened up to her fans about the apple-sized ovarian cyst she currently has. She posted an Instagram Story holding up her sweatshirt to show her stomach with the caption, "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun." "It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," she added. "Anyways ... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."