Hailey Bieber Encouraged Followers to "Please Be Nice" After Fans Began Leaving Rude Comments "On Her Behalf"

Hailey Bieber is over fans dragging her into petty drama. On Monday, the model shared a text post to her Instagram Story begging her followers to either kill ‘em with kindness or say nothing at all following an increase of rude comments left underneath social media posts on her “behalf.”

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” Bieber wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of.”

Instagram Story/Hailey Bieber

She ended her post with a simple sentiment (punctuated with the perfect emoji): “Please be nice or don’t say anything. ✨”

While Hailey failed to mention exactly whose posts she was referring to, fans were quick to assume the message was in reference to the steady stream of negativity that’s been aimed at both the model and Selena Gomez following their internet feud earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time either Bieber or Gomez has had to speak out in defense of the other. Back in March, it was Selena’s turn to ask followers to stop spreading hate in the wake of Eyebrow Gate.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop ❤️.”