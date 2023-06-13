Hailey Bieber Encouraged Followers to "Please Be Nice" After Fans Began Leaving Rude Comments "On Her Behalf"

"Doing that is not supporting me."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 @ 11:43AM
Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

getty images

Hailey Bieber is over fans dragging her into petty drama. On Monday, the model shared a text post to her Instagram Story begging her followers to either kill ‘em with kindness or say nothing at all following an increase of rude comments left underneath social media posts on her “behalf.”

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” Bieber wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of.”

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Instagram Story/Hailey Bieber

She ended her post with a simple sentiment (punctuated with the perfect emoji): “Please be nice or don’t say anything. ✨”

While Hailey failed to mention exactly whose posts she was referring to, fans were quick to assume the message was in reference to the steady stream of negativity that’s been aimed at both the model and Selena Gomez following their internet feud earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time either Bieber or Gomez has had to speak out in defense of the other. Back in March, it was Selena’s turn to ask followers to stop spreading hate in the wake of Eyebrow Gate. 

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop ❤️.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Hailey Bieber Ditches Glazed Donut For Psychedelic Nails
Hailey Bieber's Psychedelic Nail Art Proves Maximalist Manis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore This Rattan Bag, and I Took A $21 Similar Style On Vacation
Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35
Hailey Bieber Vacation Photos Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Aesthetic Is Both Frilly and Sexy
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate