Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"

It’s officially awards season, and TBH, I’m getting a little bored of all the ultra-polished looks. While I love overanalyzing the details on Margot Robbie’s Versace gown or Lily James’ vintage waves, there comes a point where it’s even more refreshing to see stars doing the bare minimum (in style, of course!). Take one of Hailey Bieber’s recent looks, for instance: On a walk around Los Angeles, the supermodel paired an oversized sweatshirt from Drew House (husband, Justin Bieber’s clothing line) with sunnies and a pair of incredibly comfy dad sneakers. It was giving ‘cool girl’ like no designer gown ever could.

The lace-ups in question are the Asics Gel-Kayano 14s, which pair the chunky 2000s aesthetic with the foot-cradling technology of the 2020s. The style has remained so trendy that many celebs, including Kaia Gerber, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natalie Portman have sported iterations of the classic Asics in the past year. Bieber’s pick, however, is notable for its extra-thick, grooved sole and graphic mesh outer design. The sneaker also features an updated version of the brand’s shock-absorbing gel padding, which gives walkers a pillowy sensation with every step.

Shoppers say these running shoes are worth it for their comfort and stability. “I can walk in these all day,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, adding that they’re “wider in the toe” and “a great fit” for flat feet. Another fan called the shoes “really comfortable,” while a third dubbed them “great quality,” but advised buyers that they run small.

The first version of the Asics’ Gel-Kayano 14 Sneaker launched in 2008, and this new and improved throwback proves that this style is just as timeless as it is comfy. Whether you’re an avid walker or simply looking to elevate your lazier outfits with some interesting footwear, Hailey Bieber’s kicks are a solid choice. Shop a pair for yourself from Amazon and Urban Outfitters for $150 while all sizes are still in stock.

