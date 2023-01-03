Hailey Bieber's Version of Aprés-Ski Fashion Included a Black Coat With the Most Exaggerated Shoulders

Who needs to hit the slopes when you have a coat this good?

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 @ 04:38PM
Hailey Bieber Oversized Saint Laurent Coat Aspen
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber rang in the holidays the only way she knows how: perfectly on-trend. Last week, the model got in the spirit in the snow-covered city of Aspen, Colorado, where she wore the most perfect aprés-ski outfit that included a dramatic black coat.

On Saturday, Bieber stepped out among skiers and snowboarders while wearing an all-black ensemble of skinny leather trousers, matching puffer boots, and a black Saint Laurent wool trench coat with a belted midsection and the most exaggerated shoulders for a bit of '80s flair. She accessorized the look with (you guessed it) black shades and coordinating shoulder bag, both also from Saint Laurent. Dainty gold hoops peeked out from behind her straight dirty-blonde hair and she kept her glam natural.

Bieber shared some moments from her getaway (she was accompanied by her husband, Justin Bieber) on Instagram, as well. When she wasn't wearing a cut-out thong minidress, Bieber wore her snow gear: a North Face puffer jacket, snowboard pants, a beanie, and ski goggles. In one image, she and Justin shared a lounge chair in the snow.

"Holiday Dump ❄️☀️," she captioned the carousel. "best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber New Year's Eve Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber Welcomed 2023 in a Micro-Minidress With a Mock Thong
Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Rang In 2023 While Wearing Coordinating String Bikinis
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's New Year's Eve Look Included a Glitter Minidress and an Exposed Thong
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Amazon New Year's Sale
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine
mariah carey boxing day instagram
Mariah Carey’s Boxing Day Attire Included a Sexy Column Dress in the Most Festive Print
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Outfit Included the Perfect Pair of Holiday Heels
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Hailey Bieber is seen on December
Hailey Bieber Paired a $7,750 Puffer With the Most Ridiculous Denim Trend of 2022
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wears These 5 Outfits On Repeat (Because They're So Freakin' Good)
Alo Body Oil
Shoppers Say Their Skin Is “So Soft” Thanks to This “Magic” Body Oil From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand
Amazon After-Christmas Sale
Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas