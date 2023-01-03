Hailey Bieber's Version of Aprés-Ski Fashion Included a Black Coat With the Most Exaggerated Shoulders

Hailey Bieber rang in the holidays the only way she knows how: perfectly on-trend. Last week, the model got in the spirit in the snow-covered city of Aspen, Colorado, where she wore the most perfect aprés-ski outfit that included a dramatic black coat.

On Saturday, Bieber stepped out among skiers and snowboarders while wearing an all-black ensemble of skinny leather trousers, matching puffer boots, and a black Saint Laurent wool trench coat with a belted midsection and the most exaggerated shoulders for a bit of '80s flair. She accessorized the look with (you guessed it) black shades and coordinating shoulder bag, both also from Saint Laurent. Dainty gold hoops peeked out from behind her straight dirty-blonde hair and she kept her glam natural.

Bieber shared some moments from her getaway (she was accompanied by her husband, Justin Bieber) on Instagram, as well. When she wasn't wearing a cut-out thong minidress, Bieber wore her snow gear: a North Face puffer jacket, snowboard pants, a beanie, and ski goggles. In one image, she and Justin shared a lounge chair in the snow.

"Holiday Dump ❄️☀️," she captioned the carousel. "best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍."

