Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend

While Hailey Bieber is certainly no stranger to the occasional groufit (both sexy and slouchy), her latest iteration just took the tried-and-true trend from simple to summer-ready by incorporating the hottest hot pants, maybe ever.

On Thursday, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle gave the supermodel’s fans a close-up look at one of the (many) very good outfits she wore on a recent trip to London by sharing an Instagram photo dump chock-full of OOTD inspo. In the first slide, Bieber was pictured posing in the all-gray ensemble in question, comprised of an oversized crocodile-print button-up (worn almost completely open with nothing underneath), the tiniest matching low-rise short-shorts (perfect for any impending heat waves), and coordinating gray mid-calf boots (no notes).

Hailey continued the ‘fit’s effortless vibe by accessorizing with nothing but itty-bitty gold hoop earrings, and she opted for a glowy, rosy glam to compliment her set’s sheen. She finished the look by wearing her chin-length brown hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

“Re: london,” Dani simply captioned the snaps.

Instagram/Dani Michelle

Aside from the skirt set, the stylist also documented another gray look Hailey wore while galavanting around London: a sequin-covered tube dress. Back in mid-May, the A-lister debuted the sultry frock from N21’s pre-fall 23 collection when heading to her skincare line Rhode’s London launch event at Chiltern Firehouse. Never one to shy away from a coordinating makeup moment, Bieber elevated the gown even further by swiping on a shimmery gray eye, rosy blush, and a light pink gloss.