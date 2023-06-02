Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend

And by hot, we mean short.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on June 2, 2023 @ 02:42PM
Hailey bieber alligator print skirt set ig
Photo:

Instagram/Dani Michelle

While Hailey Bieber is certainly no stranger to the occasional groufit (both sexy and slouchy), her latest iteration just took the tried-and-true trend from simple to summer-ready by incorporating the hottest hot pants, maybe ever. 

On Thursday, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle gave the supermodel’s fans a close-up look at one of the (many) very good outfits she wore on a recent trip to London by sharing an Instagram photo dump chock-full of OOTD inspo. In the first slide, Bieber was pictured posing in the all-gray ensemble in question, comprised of an oversized crocodile-print button-up (worn almost completely open with nothing underneath), the tiniest matching low-rise short-shorts (perfect for any impending heat waves), and coordinating gray mid-calf boots (no notes). 

Hailey continued the ‘fit’s effortless vibe by accessorizing with nothing but itty-bitty gold hoop earrings, and she opted for a glowy, rosy glam to compliment her set’s sheen. She finished the look by wearing her chin-length brown hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

“Re: london,” Dani simply captioned the snaps.

Hailey Bieber sequin tube dress

Instagram/Dani Michelle

Aside from the skirt set, the stylist also documented another gray look Hailey wore while galavanting around London: a sequin-covered tube dress. Back in mid-May, the A-lister debuted the sultry frock from N21’s pre-fall 23 collection when heading to her skincare line Rhode’s London launch event at Chiltern Firehouse. Never one to shy away from a coordinating makeup moment, Bieber elevated the gown even further by swiping on a shimmery gray eye, rosy blush, and a light pink gloss.

