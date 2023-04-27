Hailey Bieber Traded in Her Signature LBD for a Black Halter Top and Matching Slouchy Trousers

All black everything.

Published on April 27, 2023
The unofficial New York City uniform is all-black everything, so it makes total sense that Hailey Bieber would adopt a when-in-Rome mentality while visiting the Big Apple. While it isn't her first time wearing black on black, on Wednesday, Bieber stepped out for dinner at celebrity-beloved restaurant Carbone in a head-to-toe black OOTD.

Wednesday's look consisted of a sculptural neoprene halter top paired with super slouchy pleated trousers and pointy-toe heels. She accessorized with a matching shoulder purse with gold hardware to match her oversized stud earrings. She carried the sleek aesthetic up to her hair with a slicked-back bun and a middle part, and she kept her glam super fresh with rosy cheeks, a glossy mauve lip, and her signature dewy skin.

Earlier this month in NYC, Bieber opted for something a little more classic. She was spotted in a teeny-tiny LBD with a bedazzled gold buckle detail along the strapless neckline. She paired the frock with Calzedonia stockings, pointy-toe pumps, and a matching shoulder bag, of course.

Hailey Bieber New York 2023

Getty Images

Little black dresses are Hailey's go-to evening wear, from her sheer rosette mini to her super short blazer dress with an ornate gold detail. Earlier this year, Bieber wore another black micro-mini with latex fabric and an asymmetric one-shoulder detail.

While the star always looks cheerful and put together, last week she opened up about how this year has been super challenging for her, proving that. you never really know what someone is going through. She shared a candid message with her followers via Instagram Story that read, “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”

She continued, “That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people ... let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together.”

