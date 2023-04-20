Hailey Bieber Revealed That 2023 Has Held Some of the "Saddest, Hardest Moments" of Her Life

"My mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Published on April 20, 2023
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Photo:

getty images

Hailey Bieber’s social media presence may make it look like she has it all, but the model just revealed what the first four months of this year have really been like while getting candid with her 49.5 million followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday night, Bieber shared a pair of text posts to her Story where she revealed that 2023 has held some of the “saddest, hardest” moments of her life so far. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time,” Bieber wrote. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”

Hailey bieber instagram story

Instagram/hailey bieber

Hailey continued, “That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together.”

Hailey bieber instagram story

Instagram/hailey bieber

The Rhode founder’s post comes shortly after her rumored feud with Selena Gomez sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this year, but while Bieber didn’t reference her recent drama with Gomez directly in the post, her message echoed a similar sentiment to an Instagram Story shared by Gomez just weeks prior. 

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram back in March. “This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Bieber also thanked Selena for “speaking out” at the time, writing on her own Story, “Her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” before urging followers to think before taking things posted online out of context.

She finished the post by adding, "In the end I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy or compassion.”

