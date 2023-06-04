Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21 It’s the only bag you need this summer. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 4, 2023 @ 02:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram @haileybieber Accessories are one of my favorite things to shop for, be it a chunky pair of gold earrings, anklets, or toe rings, but a piece I particularly get wide-eyed for in the summer is a beachy handbag. Whether made of wicker, rattan, or crochet, I look for a bag that’s small, organic in appearance, and convenient for carrying all my summer essentials. Hailey Bieber proved this trend is worth investing in with a recent Instagram photo dump during her incognito French vacay. In accompaniment with her breezy summer fits, Bieber paired a $288 Inès Bressand Mini Shell Raffia Crossbody Bag, dressing the purse two ways: With a matching white cropped bubble tank and long linen skirt and, more casually, with Bermuda-length denim shorts and a tie-front lace tank. The Rhode Skin founder shows how effortlessly versatile a tiny woven bag is and why it's a summer must-have. Amazon Shop now: $21 with coupon (Originally $22); amazon.com I discovered a similar style for only $21 on Amazon and tried it out for myself. After bringing the bag on my birthday beach trip, I found that the Van Caro Crochet Tassel Beach Purse was perfect for both the beach and fancy dinners. It has a crocheted outer shell and cotton lining, comes with a top handle and a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap, and features a bucket design with a drawstring closure. The listing offers 36 other styles that, too, come in vacation-perfect natural colorways, organic shapes, and crocheted or wickered textures. Courtesy of Jailynn Taylor When traveling with the bucket bag, I could fit a phone, camera, portable charger, mini water bottle, large sunscreen bottle, and cardholder with room to spare. The bag's shape and material give it a little extra stretch when stuffing all your on-the-go necessities. The bag itself is lightweight, so it didn't feel like I was lugging a tote, making it comfortable to carry all day. The top-handle strap was the perfect length where I could slide it up to my elbow and hold it hands-free, while the crossbody didn't hang too low thanks to its adjustability, so I could keep it close to my side while navigating high-traffic areas. If you are looking to take inspiration from Bieber's summer style book, shop Van Caro's Crochet Tassel Beach Purse for $21 on Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This $14 K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin a "Gorgeous Glow" These $3-a-Pair Eye Masks “Noticeably” Reduce the Appearance of Dark Circles and Bags, Shoppers Say These Pillowy Amazon Slides “Feel Like Walking on Clouds,” Per Shoppers, and They’re 40% Off