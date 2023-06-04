Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21

Accessories are one of my favorite things to shop for, be it a chunky pair of gold earrings, anklets, or toe rings, but a piece I particularly get wide-eyed for in the summer is a beachy handbag. Whether made of wicker, rattan, or crochet, I look for a bag that’s small, organic in appearance, and convenient for carrying all my summer essentials. Hailey Bieber proved this trend is worth investing in with a recent Instagram photo dump during her incognito French vacay.

In accompaniment with her breezy summer fits, Bieber paired a $288 Inès Bressand Mini Shell Raffia Crossbody Bag, dressing the purse two ways: With a matching white cropped bubble tank and long linen skirt and, more casually, with Bermuda-length denim shorts and a tie-front lace tank. The Rhode Skin founder shows how effortlessly versatile a tiny woven bag is and why it's a summer must-have.

I discovered a similar style for only $21 on Amazon and tried it out for myself. After bringing the bag on my birthday beach trip, I found that the Van Caro Crochet Tassel Beach Purse was perfect for both the beach and fancy dinners. It has a crocheted outer shell and cotton lining, comes with a top handle and a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap, and features a bucket design with a drawstring closure. The listing offers 36 other styles that, too, come in vacation-perfect natural colorways, organic shapes, and crocheted or wickered textures.

When traveling with the bucket bag, I could fit a phone, camera, portable charger, mini water bottle, large sunscreen bottle, and cardholder with room to spare. The bag's shape and material give it a little extra stretch when stuffing all your on-the-go necessities. The bag itself is lightweight, so it didn't feel like I was lugging a tote, making it comfortable to carry all day. The top-handle strap was the perfect length where I could slide it up to my elbow and hold it hands-free, while the crossbody didn't hang too low thanks to its adjustability, so I could keep it close to my side while navigating high-traffic areas.

If you are looking to take inspiration from Bieber's summer style book, shop Van Caro's Crochet Tassel Beach Purse for $21 on Amazon.

