Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21

It’s the only bag you need this summer.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 4, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Bieber Wore This Rattan Bag, and I Took A $21 Similar Style On Vacation
Photo:

Instagram @haileybieber

Accessories are one of my favorite things to shop for, be it a chunky pair of gold earrings, anklets, or toe rings, but a piece I particularly get wide-eyed for in the summer is a beachy handbag. Whether made of wicker, rattan, or crochet, I look for a bag that’s small, organic in appearance, and convenient for carrying all my summer essentials. Hailey Bieber proved this trend is worth investing in with a recent Instagram photo dump during her incognito French vacay. 

In accompaniment with her breezy summer fits, Bieber paired a $288 Inès Bressand Mini Shell Raffia Crossbody Bag, dressing the purse two ways: With a matching white cropped bubble tank and long linen skirt and, more casually, with Bermuda-length denim shorts and a tie-front lace tank. The Rhode Skin founder shows how effortlessly versatile a tiny woven bag is and why it's a summer must-have.

Lobagve Van Caro Handwoven Cotton Straw Shoulder Bag Crochet Tassel Beach Bohemian Purse for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $21 with coupon (Originally $22); amazon.com

I discovered a similar style for only $21 on Amazon and tried it out for myself. After bringing the bag on my birthday beach trip, I found that the Van Caro Crochet Tassel Beach Purse was perfect for both the beach and fancy dinners. It has a crocheted outer shell and cotton lining, comes with a top handle and a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap, and features a bucket design with a drawstring closure. The listing offers 36 other styles that, too, come in vacation-perfect natural colorways, organic shapes, and crocheted or wickered textures. 

Hailey Bieber Wore This Rattan Bag, and I Took A $21 Similar Style On Vacation

Courtesy of Jailynn Taylor

When traveling with the bucket bag, I could fit a phone, camera, portable charger, mini water bottle, large sunscreen bottle, and cardholder with room to spare. The bag's shape and material give it a little extra stretch when stuffing all your on-the-go necessities. The bag itself is lightweight, so it didn't feel like I was lugging a tote, making it comfortable to carry all day. The top-handle strap was the perfect length where I could slide it up to my elbow and hold it hands-free, while the crossbody didn't hang too low thanks to its adjustability, so I could keep it close to my side while navigating high-traffic areas.

If you are looking to take inspiration from Bieber's summer style book, shop Van Caro's Crochet Tassel Beach Purse for $21 on Amazon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin Gorgeous Glow
Shoppers Say This $14 K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin a "Gorgeous Glow"
Amazon Shopper Are Seeing "Immediate Results" on Their "Baggy" and "Dark" Under Eyes By Using This Eye Mask
These $3-a-Pair Eye Masks “Noticeably” Reduce the Appearance of Dark Circles and Bags, Shoppers Say
welltree Pillow Slides
These Pillowy Amazon Slides “Feel Like Walking on Clouds,” Per Shoppers, and They’re 40% Off
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend
Taylor Swift Wore This Easy-To-Throw-On Summer Dress
Taylor Swift Proved This Casually Cool Dress Is the Effortless Summer Staple Everyone Needs
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Only Accessory You Need This Summer
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Hailey Bieber Vacation Photos Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Aesthetic Is Both Frilly and Sexy
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
I Canât Stop Thinking About Hilary Duffâs Breezy Maxi Skirt, So I Found TK Similar Under-$50 Styles at Amazon
Hilary Duff Wore the Perfect Summer Maxi Skirt, and I Found 8 Similar Styles at Amazon for Under $40
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Jessica Alba Just Wore a $4,500 Bag and This "High Quality" Lookalike Is Under $30 at Amazon
Jessica Alba Wore a $4,500 Woven Bag, and We Found a “High Quality” $24 Lookalike at Amazon
taylor swift
Taylor Swift Is in Her Little Brown Bag Era, and You Should Be, Too — Shop 8 Similar Styles Starting at $14
Leonie Hanne shows how to wear a belt bag by wearing a belt bag over a green silk pencil skirt and sheer shirt.
How to Style a Belt Bag Without Looking Like a Camp Counselor
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Eyelet Two-Piece Set Is All I Want to Wear This Summer