Hailee Steinfeld's Wellness Routine Involves Lots of Water and Disconnecting

Juggling multiple projects has always been Hailee Steinfeld's forté. Whether she's training to portray Kate Bishop's in Marvel's Hawkeye, collaborating with fashion brands to create capsule collections, relaunching her musical career by shooting a psychedelic music video alongside Anderson .Paak (nbd), or partnering with wellness brands to promote balance, she's got her hands full. But, in true superhero fashion, Steinfeld is a natural.

"It's so wild to take a step back and look at the projects I've done and how they have come full circle, how one has influenced the other, and how they've all played such a key role in who I am today," she tells InStyle over Zoom. "There's no denying it's been a challenge, but I love that I'm able to do what I love, and that consists of many, many things."

To stay balanced, she tells us that having a wellness routine is key for her — since staying mentally, physically, and emotionally sound is how she's able to handle it all.



For starters, she drinks a lot of water — CORE Hydration, to be exact. While she says winter would typically be the time she begins to complain about dry skin, she's making a conscious effort to stay hydrate and it's been a game-changer for her skin.

"It's my not-so-secret secret," she adds. "Sometimes I'll shoot for the gallon, but it's based on how I'm feeling. I can tell when I'm not drinking enough water or when I am, the difference is completely substantial and noticeable."

Of course, topicals come into play as well, but she prefers a minimalistic skincare routine over an elaborate 12-step process. "I break out really easily if I use anything too heavy, so if I can [hydrate] from the inside out, then even better, because I can minimize what I'm putting on top of my skin," Steinfeld explains. For her, the perfect go-to product is the La Mer Soft Moisturizing Cream as she says she can layer it if she needs extra moisture and that it works stunningly both under and over makeup.

Another part of her routine is physical exercise — but it's not as intense as you'd imagine a Marvel hero's regimen would be. "I love the idea of getting at least 15 minutes of some sort of physical activity a day," she says. "I love starting my day going outside without my phone. I have my two beautiful little dogs and I let them run around. So, they get their morning run and I get to take a few deep breaths, check in with myself, be in nature, and feel fresh air."

Turning her phone off and disconnecting is a huge part of her wellness routine as well, especially after a long day at work. "I have used the 'do not disturb' mode more this year than any other year in my life — it is incredible!" she laughs. Steinfeld uses that alone time to sit outside, spend time with her dogs (who are barking in the background of this call, which she explains is because the gardener is there), cook, and listen to music.

Speaking of which, Steinfeld recently made her comeback to the studio with her latest single, "Coast." (And CORE even makes an appearance in the music video.) After a seven-year hiatus, she tells us she's excited about the music she's been working on and that it's becoming part of her new era.

Music aside, this new chapter of hers includes a slew of upcoming projects, including reclaiming her role as the voice of Gwen Stacy for Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. Having the chance to portray one superhero in the Marvel universe is already a massive privilege, so Steinfeld says that to have the opportunity to play two is an incredible honor.

"They're both heroines in their own right, and completely badass, strong-willed, and powerful. They know how to stand on their own two feet and speak up," she says of on-screen characters Kate Bishop and Gwen Stacy. Apart from loving the opportunity to grow up with each character and learn more about herself throughout the process, Steinfeld says that one of her favorite things about portraying these superheroes is the reactions she gets from young fans and how they tell her they connect to her characters. "I think to myself, my God, it would've been so cool to have characters like these when I was their age," she adds.

There's no time like the present, but if her current project roster is any indication of what's to come, we're sure there will be a lot more to look forward to.

