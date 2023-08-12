Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"

Shoppers call it “luxurious.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Getty Images

When you envision youthful skin, perhaps words like “plump,” or “dewy” come to mind. Of all the hydrating skincare ingredients, few offer plumping prowess on par with that of hyaluronic acid, which can move the needle from weary to vibrant-looking. 

Given its many pros, hyaluronic acid is, unsurprisingly, found in myriad skincare products. One such product, the Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream, features not one but three forms of the molecule to double — er, triple — down on skin hydration. The shopper-loved hydrator hails from a Japanese skincare brand and is available for $22 at Amazon, where it boasts over 3,000 five-star ratings. 

Amazon Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream with Super Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen

Amazon

The Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream is a highly hydrating daily moisturizer that serves up a silky skin-feel — sans stickiness. Devoid of fragrance, it’s suitable for sensitive skin types; plus, the non-comedogenic formula is ideal for acne-prone — as well as ultra-dry — skin types, making this a catchall cream for anyone who’s simply seeking a glowy, bouncy, complexion (and aren’t we all?). Plus, despite its heavy-hitting hydration, the formula feels remarkably lightweight and wears well under makeup. The star ingredient is, of course, hyaluronic acid, but it also contains skin-boosting collagen and ceramides.

If you’re not all caught up on hyaluronic acid yet, let me explain. The water-loving molecule is found naturally in the body, making it a humectant and proverbial moisture magnet. As a skincare ingredient, it draws moisture from the surrounding air and into the skin, where it traps hydration to deliver a quenched, healthy glow — all within moments, mind you. By the same token, hyaluronic acid can smooth signs of aging — and quickly. As dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, M.D., previously told InStyle, it “can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin." Furthermore, the ingredient “is well tolerated by all skin types and is non-irritating.” 

The Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream is highly praised at Amazon. One enthusiastic reviewer, who called it “simply luxurious,” said their skin feels “supple, ultra-soft, velvety, [and] hydrated” after use. Another shopper called it “the only '' moisturizer that doesn’t irritate their sensitive, rosacea-prone skin. Similarly, yet a “mature” shopper with “dry and tight” skin said it’s the sole solution for their complexion: “My rosacea has calmed down,” they reported, “and skin definitely looks plumper and softer.” 

For a skin-soothing, line-plumping, lightweight moisturizer starring skincare’s preeminent hydrator — times three — shop Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream at Amazon for $22.

