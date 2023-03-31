The Internet Is Losing It Over Gwyneth Paltrow’s Court Exit

The Goop founder was found not liable in damages for a 2016 ski crash — and awarded $1.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 @ 12:06PM
Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo:

Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

The hit-and-run ski accident trial that fed the internet’s greedy thirst for memes and declared courtcore as the newest fashion fad thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow’s "money talks but wealth whispers" outfits has come to an end. On Mar. 30, a Park City, Utah, jury found Paltrow not liable for a 2016 ski incident with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. After less than three hours of deliberation, the jury concluded it caused the actress harm and awarded her $1 in damages.

What was a ski collision on a beginner run at a posh ski resort in Utah became a closely watched celebrity trial seven years later (American Crime Story season 4?). Sanderson sought $300,000 in damages, claiming Paltrow ran into him on the slopes, leaving him with broken ribs, a concussion, and brain trauma. While Paltrow countersued him for $1, alleging it was the other way around, he ran into her.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

The Goop founder issued a statement following the verdict, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Her attorney Stephen Owens added, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different, and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jeff Swinger-Pool/Getty Images

During the two-week proceedings, the civic trial became a very public one that captured the actress's tongue-in-cheek comments on the stand — like complaining about losing a half-day of skiing after the crash — as well as her repertoire of court looks that included a cashmere turtleneck, a polished Prada ensemble, a double-breasted velvet blazer, and a pink pussy-bow blouse.

And just when you thought the trial was over, Paltrow’s exit went viral on social media, leaving the masses to wonder what she whispered to Sanderson. The answer: “I wish you well,” as she walked away with $1.

The internet absolutely lost it over her kill-'em-with-kindness exit. Entertainment Tonight editor Stacy Lambe tweeted, "BREAKING: Taylor Swift to release remix of “I Wish You Would” as “I Wish You Well ($1 Version)” in support of “friendly” fan Gwyneth Paltrow." Another user wrote, "Loving how some ppl actually thought she was being nice when she said 'I wish you well.'" Writer and social media personality Evan Ross Katz shared an image of the exchange on Instagram and wrote, "Reports will say she only got $1 but the real payout was the hex she put on him in this moment."

