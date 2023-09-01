Gwyneth Paltrow Reminded Everyone That Her Vagina Candle Was Actually a "Feminist Statement"

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Gwyneth Paltrow
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

When Gwyneth Paltrow's This Smells Like My Vagina debuted and quickly sold out (and made headlines in the process), it was just another way that the Oscar-winning actress and wellness guru reminded everyone that she's all about being open with her sexuality and body — and in on the joke. During a Q&A that she hosted on Instagram, she explained once again that the whole idea wasn't to actually recreate the scent of her or anyone else's vagina. Instead, she insisted that it was just to spark conversation and, of course, it did.

“So many women have been raised, at least in my generation, to think there’s something wrong with themselves or that the vagina is weird or gross or something to be ashamed of and so the candle is supposed to be a very strong punk-rock kind of fuck you to anyone who ever made us feel like that,” Paltrow said in the video, which was reposted on TikTok by Access Hollywood

She went on to say that the candle's scent was not meant to “actually smell like anyone’s vagina” and “that was the point.” While it's no longer available on goop, the candle had notes of "cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed."

“People tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statement,” she finished. “But we no longer make the candle.” Since fans loved the vagina candle so much, she followed it up with This Smells Like My Orgasm and Hands Off My Vagina options.

Gwyneth Paltrow Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Last year, Paltrow spoke about the candle during an appearance on Today.

"This candle is really like that provocation to say, like, 'It's amazing to be a woman in every way. It's amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency,'" Paltrow said at the time.

And before that, proving that the candle was as much of a talking point as it was a home scent, she told Seth Meyers that initially, it was supposed to just be a chic joke.

"I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, 'This smells like my vagina!'" Paltrow said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren't on mushrooms."

