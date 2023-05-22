Gwyneth Paltrow Went Topless In Wide-Leg Jeans

Who needs a shirt with all that denim?

Published on May 22, 2023 @ 11:22AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

While Gwyneth Paltrow is undoubtedly the queen of making fashion statements (see: her extensive collection of court outfits and takes on naked dressing), she also enjoys the occasional naked photo shoot. So, it's really no surprise that Paltrow combined two of her favorite things to promote her brand Goop's seasonal sale in nothing but wide-leg jeans.

On Sunday, the business owner shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story modeling her favorite pieces from G.Label that are included in the big sale. One of the items included a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans, which she styled with literally nothing at all. She even went barefoot while standing in front of the pool at her California house. Her blonde hair was slicked off her face in a wet-looking 'do, and she linked the jeans in her stories, so followers could easily replicate her look.

Gwyneth Paltrow Topless in Jeans By the Pool Instagram Story Goop Sale

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

At one point in the clip, she placed her hands in a prayer position and looked back at the camera. Other pieces that she modeled included a leather minidress, a khaki frock, and an asymmetric paisley-printed dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow Topless in Jeans By the Pool Instagram Story Goop Sale

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The sale, which is going on now, offers shoppers 40% off select styles and items.

Of course, these chic, heavily-discounted clothing items are on the more subdued side of the things Paltrow has promoted, and she recently spoke about some of the most controversial health services she has received, including rectal ozone therapy. While appearing on Dear Media's The Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow got candid about the bizarre treatment. “I have used ozone therapy, rectally. Can I say that? It’s pretty weird. It’s pretty weird, yeah. But it’s been very helpful," she said. Elsewhere in the interview, she explained that her father's illness is what initially got her interested in health and wellness.

“I didn’t think about [wellness] a lot until my father was diagnosed with cancer. I started realizing there had to be a connection through what we were eating and what we were being exposed to,” she explained. “And how that was being expressed through disease. And that’s when I started researching whatever I could. Talking to people. Understanding the links between environmental toxins, cancer … what led to the creation of disease in our culture."

