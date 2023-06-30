Gwyneth Paltrow Kicked Off the Holiday Weekend With a Topless Poolside Selfie

If you’re not already OOO for the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow just made a convincing case as to why you should slam your laptop shut until Wednesday, ASAP.

On Friday, the actress kicked off her long holiday weekend (while on holiday with her family in Italy) the best way she knows how: by documenting her latest poolside tanning session for her 8.3 million Instagram followers. But while a steamy pool selfie may be nothing new for the star, she decided to up the post’s wow factor even further by posing completely topless alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, in the snap, wearing nothing but a gold pendant necklace and a pair of brown-tinted aviator sunglasses. She kept her glam to a minimum in the photo (aside from some presumed SPF — she is the wellness queen, after all), and she left her hair to fall in wet, slicked-back waves.

Additional photos in the dump — captioned only with three heart emojis in the colors of Italy’s flag — included a close-up look at scenic views, delicious snacks, and her 17-year-old son, Moses (who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin).

Paltrow’s vacation post isn’t the only look that we’ve gotten at her mother-son bonding time as of late. Just days prior, the A-lister took to her Instagram Story to share yet another European dump that included a side-by-side snap of the pair posing in coordinating collared looks.

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

In the snap, Moses wore a light blue short sleeve button-up paired with a black tie and matching shorts while his mom incorporated a bit more color with a red-and-white striped collared shirt paired with white shorts and a red crossbody bag.