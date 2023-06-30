Gwyneth Paltrow Kicked Off the Holiday Weekend With a Topless Poolside Selfie

The Friday energy we needed.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 11:25AM
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition
Photo:

getty images

If you’re not already OOO for the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow just made a convincing case as to why you should slam your laptop shut until Wednesday, ASAP. 

On Friday, the actress kicked off her long holiday weekend (while on holiday with her family in Italy) the best way she knows how: by documenting her latest poolside tanning session for her 8.3 million Instagram followers. But while a steamy pool selfie may be nothing new for the star, she decided to up the post’s wow factor even further by posing completely topless alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, in the snap, wearing nothing but a gold pendant necklace and a pair of brown-tinted aviator sunglasses. She kept her glam to a minimum in the photo (aside from some presumed SPF — she is the wellness queen, after all), and she left her hair to fall in wet, slicked-back waves.

Additional photos in the dump — captioned only with three heart emojis in the colors of Italy’s flag — included a close-up look at scenic views, delicious snacks, and her 17-year-old son, Moses (who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin).

Paltrow’s vacation post isn’t the only look that we’ve gotten at her mother-son bonding time as of late. Just days prior, the A-lister took to her Instagram Story to share yet another European dump that included a side-by-side snap of the pair posing in coordinating collared looks.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

In the snap, Moses wore a light blue short sleeve button-up paired with a black tie and matching shorts while his mom incorporated a bit more color with a red-and-white striped collared shirt paired with white shorts and a red crossbody bag.

Related Articles
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off
Best Deals to Shop This July 4th
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 60% Off This Fourth of July Weekend
A woman wears a polo sweater and linen pants
8 Last-Minute Fourth of July Outfit Ideas That Aren't Completely Cheesy
Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber’s Casual, Cool Girl-Approved Outfit Formula Is Perfect for the Fourth of July
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Just Wore the "Perfect" Summer Sandal From This Celebrity-Favorite Shoe Brand
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Moses Martin Looks Just Like His Dad Chris Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Vacation Snapshot
alma Hayek attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Salma Hayek Posing Nude in a Sauna Is the Energy We Needed Today
Kaia Gerber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kaia Gerber Traded Her Usual Brunette Hair for a Caramel Blonde
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner Matched Her Fiery Red String Bikini to a Glass of Red Wine
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Debuted New Blonde Hair While Posing Pantsless on Instagram
Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses
Dua Lipa Exuded Sexy Librarian Vibes in the Tiniest Miu Miu Bra and Oversized Glasses
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket With the Tiniest Shorts