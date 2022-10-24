Gwyneth Paltrow Went Topless Under a Fleece Jacket in Honor of Fall

Cozying up while stripping down.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on October 24, 2022 @ 09:20AM
It’s no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow is willing to do pretty much anything for her wellness brand, Goop (see: bathing in a tub of milk), and now, she’s simultaneously stripping down while cozying up in promotion of its new clothing line.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the upcoming drop on her brand’s Instagram page captioned, “Secrets out—new G. Label is coming. Check back tomorrow.” While the short video was full of fashionable fall ‘fits — like matching plaid sets and cozy sweaters — a separate post on Goop’s page detailed one specific look consisting of a tan-and-brown fleece jacket and…not much else. 

In the photos, Gwyneth posed topless in nothing but the new G Label sherpa bomber jacket and high-waisted navy blue trousers. A simple gold necklace completed the look, and Paltrow kept her glam natural with a no-makeup makeup look and natural waves.

The former actress’s simple fall look came just days after she bared it all yet again on the brand’s Instagram page by posing for a bare-faced selfie in a holiday-ready red plaid robe. “GP rarely wears makeup, and we’re always in awe at the way her skin looks,” the caption read. “‘My strategy is skin care,’ she says. ‘I love the confidence I feel when my skin’s in great shape.’”

