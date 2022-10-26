Gwyneth Paltrow Made a Case for Stripes in an Ab-Baring Gown With the Highest Slit

Every time Gwyneth Paltrow steps onto a red carpet, she manages to elevate a simple trend — whether it's a power suit or a sheer dress. This time, the actress and wellness guru made a case for stripes on the carpet in a coastal aesthetic Carolina Herrera gown.

On Tuesday, Paltrow attended the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit party in Beverly Hills wearing a blue-and-white striped, one-shoulder dress, which featured a large flower appliqué, an ab-baring cutout, and the highest leg slit. She paired the frock with black ankle-strap stilettos and gold jewelry consisting of a smattering of rings, bangles, and cuff-style earrings. Her signature blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves.

Paltrow was joined by fellow celebrities at the star-studded affair, including Gal Gadot, Katharine McPhee, Laura Harrier, and Chloe Bennett. The Solaire Culture exhibition has been traveling the world in honor of the champagne company's 250th anniversary. It will stay in Los Angeles from October 26 through November 17, according to its website.

Paltrow recently spoke to People about the milestone birthday she celebrated in September. "I feel so happy being 50," she said. "I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, 'My life is over. I'm not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn't going to want me.' I really panicked. Turning 50 was the polar opposite. I was like, 'I've never felt better in my own skin, and I don't care if people think I'm attractive or not. I love myself.' It's a great feeling."