Gwyneth Paltrow Said Having Children “Ruins” Relationships

She discussed the realities of parenting with Katy Perry on The Goop Podcast.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 09:39AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Solaire Exhibition
Photo:

Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the realities of parenting — and she’s not holding back. On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, The Goop Podcast, Paltrow sat down with pop star Katy Perry to talk about the strain having children can put on a partnership.

“It's hard on a relationship. Like I’ve looked back now on like the data set of parents with young kids. 'It just … ruins the relationship,” Gwyneth laughed. “It’s really hard!”

While Perry agreed that adding young kids to the mix definitely changes the dynamic of a relationship, she argued that it's easier to make it through those tough years if each partner is on the same page. “I think if both people in the relationship are willing to do the work then it's going to be so much easier,” Perry argued. “But if one person thinks they don’t have any work to do then it’s going to be really challenging.”

Although both women acknowledged the challenges that come with being a mom, Paltrow and Perry agreed that the rewarding moments of motherhood far outweigh the difficult ones. 

“I never felt lonely again after I had her [Apple] … and I had felt profoundly lonely in my life,” Paltrow revealed. In addition to Apple, the Goop founder also shares 16-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin and is a stepmother to two kids from her now-husband, Brad Falchuk’s, previous marriage.

Perry, who shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom, echoed the sentiment, adding that she “felt really lost” and like life “wasn’t enough” before welcoming her first child back in 2020.

Related Articles
Are You There God, It's Me Margaret
We Have an 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer in All Its Cringey Glory
Theo James Meghann Fahy White Lotus 2 Premiere
'White Lotus' Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Theo James Reunited for Some La Dolce Vita in New York City
VOGUEâS WINTER 2023 COVER STAR IS FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Wore a Chartreuse Bell-Sleeved Minidress in the Winter Issue of 'Vogue'
Gwyneth Paltrow "Contagion" Premiere Venice Film Festival
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Launched a Series With Audible About Pleasure, Healing, Beauty, and Change
Prince William Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinated Outfits
Diana William and Harry Thorpe Park
Prince Harry Said He and William “Wouldn’t Have Gotten to This Moment” if Princess Diana Was Alive
Katy Perry Cowgirl Chainmail Bodysuit Instagram Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum
Katy Perry Wore a Glam Version of Cowgirlcore With a Chainmail Bodysuit and Fringe Pants
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia Matched With Mommy-and-Me Braids
Prince Harry, William, Kate, Meghan
Prince Harry Accused William and Kate of "Stereotyping" Meghan
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Super-Sized Suit Looks Like It Came From Justin's Closet
Emily Ratajkowski Gray Suit
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Kind of Men
Prince William Harry Prince Charles
Princes Harry and William Urged King Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Shaina Twain
Shania Twain's Hot Pink Capri Pants Look Is Giving Fran Drescher
Kim Kardashian Baby 2 Baby
Is Kim Kardashian a Swiftie Now?
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl Says It's Important to Teach Her Children to Say No