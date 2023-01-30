Gwyneth Paltrow Posed Pantsless in the Coziest Sweater Set and Matching Slippers

While Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to dressing up, the wellness queen also knows a thing or two about keeping it fashionably cozy — and her latest look just inspired us to keep reaching for our loungewear sets this winter.

On Sunday, the actress utilized her wellness brand Goop’s Instagram account to promote what may be her comfiest outfit yet. In the snaps, the former actress posed in front of a calming orange background while wearing a slouchy, oversized cream mock-neck sweater paired with matching shorts so short, they could have been mistaken for knit underwear. Coordinating cream socks (which Paltrow wore scrunched around her ankles) and sherpa-covered sandals completed the monochrome look, and Gwyneth wore her blonde hair down straight with a middle part.

“File under: winter whites. This creamy knit is finished with subtle details, like gently sculpted sleeves and navy seams. Link in bio to shop G. Label by goop,” the caption wrote, directing fans towards the sweater’s cool $600 price tag on Goop’s website.

Goop’s post may have shown us how to dress, but it comes shortly after Gwyneth also inspired us to cook by detailing one of her famed “Boyfriend Breakfasts” back on her personal page. On Saturday, the star shared an aerial view of a morning meal for her husband Brad Fulchuk (a tradition they first started when they were dating), which included ham, cauliflower rice, and two fried eggs.

“Today’s #boyfriendbreakfast came from the pages of Eating From Our Roots the new cookbook by @mayafellerrd was a BIG HIT,” Paltrow wrote. “'Breakfast Tocilog’ is a Filipino dish that I made Paleo using the fried cauli rice recipe from @nomnompaleo Gaucho had it too.”