Gwyneth Paltrow Wore a Plunging Slip Dress With the Chunkiest Boots

Say what you want about LBDs, but Gwyneth Paltrow just made a case for the closet staple’s pure versatility by stepping out for G. Label by Goop’s holiday party in all-black everything — and it couldn’t have looked further from plain.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate arrived at the Los Angeles event sporting pieces from her very own G. Label line. Proving that you can never go wrong with a sleek black look, Paltrow donned a black faux-fur peacoat and gold chain necklaces (both from the brand) for the occasion, paired with a plunging black maxi dress and the chunkiest platform boots. The wellness queen kept her makeup to a minimum, opting only for a bronzy glow and simple black eyeliner, and she finished the look by wearing her blonde hair down straight with a middle part.

While she may have spent her Tuesday in the United States, Gwyneth’s post came only a day after she detailed a romantic getaway abroad with her husband, Brad Falchuk. On Monday, the former actress shared a roundup of photos on Instagram detailing their recent Parisian escape captioned, “City of Love with you know who.”

Although she was sure to include snapshots of all the best sights and snacks from the European trip, the first slide was certainly the most adorable. In the picture, Paltrow posed alongside her beau, who she’s been married to for four years, while wearing a cozy trench coat, pink sweater, and oversized, wire-framed glasses.