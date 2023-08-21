Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice

And she twinned with her look-alike daughter Apple in the process.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 12:57PM
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala

Gwyneth Paltrow is the walking embodiment of the saying "when you look good, you feel good." Of course, her insane wellness regimen and access to the best treatments on the market contributes to her youthful glow, but she's also got the fashion down, too. And the goop founder is giving her fans some inside scoop on putting together her effortless stealth wealth aesthetic.

Paltrow shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday to give her followers a glimpse at her summer in review with a handful of OOTDs. The first slide was a mirror selfie of Paltrow in white short shorts and a striped button-up blouse with voluminous bubble sleeves. Thick-framed glasses and gold hoop earrings accessorized the look, though Paltrow ditched footwear altogether.

The next snap showed off a blue-and-white striped button-up dress with a white collar and matching sleeves. She also wore black lounge shorts with a blue-and-green sweater that later made another appearance with the aforementioned cutoffs. A black linen two-piece set from Lunya and a plunging navy blue tea-length dress with tie sides rounded out the looks.

Gwyneth Paltrow OOTD Instagram Post Blue Plunging Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

But, perhaps the most notable outfit of all was documented in an adorable image of Paltrow and her look-alike daughter Apple Martin (who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin). In the photo, the wellness guru wore green-and-cream gingham shorts, a white blouse with puffy statement sleeves, and the most expected shoe choice: a pair of knee-high olive green rain boots from Hunter. For her part, Apple wore an ivory prairie dress with the same pair of galoshes.

Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin Instagram Matching Hunter Boots

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"OOTD summer roundup," the actress aptly captioned the gallery.

This isn't even close to being the first time the mother-daughter duo have matched. On New Year's Eve last year, the two wore coordinating black-and-white bikinis, and last summer, the two stepped out in matching white linen looks.

