Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Red Carpet Look Puts a New Twist on Naked Dressing

A very stealth wealth take on the trend.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 24, 2023 @ 09:54AM
Gwyneth Paltrow
Getty

Last night, Gwyneth Paltrow put a new (and actually wearable) spin on naked dressing at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. While the trend is typically defined by head-to-toe sheer fabrics and major flashes of flesh, Gwyneth's version was much more toned-down while still delivering essentially the same effect. 

Hitting the red carpet, the Goop founder — whose G.Label by Goop fashion brand was honored with the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award at the event — wore a nude two-piece set that perfectly matched her skin tone for a nearly-naked appearance. Her outfit consisted of a midriff-baring mock neck top that featured a sheer neckline, see-through flowing sleeves, and a chiffon bow that tied in the back, as well as a matching pair of flesh-colored flared trousers. She finished off her stealth wealth look with dangly pearl earrings and a blush-pink manicure. 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty

Beauty-wise, she pulled her blonde hair back into a sleek bun with a slight side part, and complemented the rosy color of her cheeks with a swipe of peachy-pink lipstick. 

Back in 2016, Gwyneth launched her Goop clothing line with a rotation of capsule collections that drop each month. "I think there's a huge white space in the market for luxurious ready-to-wear at a direct-to-consumer price," Paltrow previously said around the time of the clothing brand's conception. "It was very important to me to make the clothes in the same way that all of my favorite designer clothing is made, which is in Italy, with beautifully loomed fabrics, incredible tailoring, and incredible attention to detail, but to be able to deliver those pieces at a third of the price."

