Gwyneth Paltrow Posed Topless In Her Birthday Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating a milestone birthday in, well, her birthday suit. On Tuesday, the actress and wellness mogul turned 50 and marked the special occasion by wearing nothing but gold paint.

The actress released a slew of photos in which she posed against a white backdrop half covered in metallic paint. Her famous blonde hair was slicked back behind her shoulders, and she kept her glam very minimal, save for the gold paint that covered the side of her face. In one image, she posed with her arms crossed over her chest as she looked into the camera while in other photos, she leaned against a white block.

Courtesy of Andrew Yee

Courtesy of Andrew Yee

"I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing," Paltrow said in a statement. "It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

Courtesy of Andrew Yee

In a birthday interview with Vogue, Paltrow told the publication she was ready for this new chapter. "I feel very happy and fulfilled and not scared and weirdly not freaked out about it," she said. "Turning 50, it’s been a lot smoother than I thought. For the last year or so leading up to it, I have been ruminating on these different chapters in a woman’s life. What does it mean to go through perimenopause and then later menopause? And why is that a taboo, and why are we put out to pasture?"

Earlier this month, Paltrow penned an essay for Goop about approaching 50 and the sense of acceptance she now feels, especially when it comes to the physical aspects of aging. "My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines," she wrote. "And while I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to stave off weakening muscles and receding bone, I have a mantra I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept. I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."