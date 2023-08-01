Gwyneth Paltrow Put Her House on Airbnb

It's time to go goop IRL.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 1, 2023 @ 04:36PM
Fans hoping to get closer to Gwyneth Paltrow and her goopified life of yoni eggs, vaginal steaming, meme-tastic beauty routines, and food that's more conceptual than edible have the chance to get in on the wellness guru's territory, literally. Today, Paltrow announced a new partnership with Airbnb that'll give two very lucky and very quick-fingered fans the chance to stay in her back house in Montecito. That means that there's a probability, however slim, that they'll get to see Paltrow IRL and maybe get a peek at her infamous subterranean spa bathroom.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night," she wrote alongside the video. "While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay. Book on August 15 at 10am PST at the link in my bio. Hope to host you soon."

“I’ve always gravitated toward Santa Barbara,” Paltrow told Architectural Digest about her Montecito home in a video tour. “Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the U.S.”

Guests can begin booking on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at Airbnb's special link. The stay is open to two guests for one night only on Sept. 9, so clear your schedules to book and to stay. Variety adds that the package includes a "transcendental meditation session, a relaxing spa day featuring Paltrow’s favorite goop Beauty essentials, and a nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal."

