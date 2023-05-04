Gwyneth Paltrow Rejected Leonardo DiCaprio Because He Was "Loose With the Goods"

She says Leo "tried" back in the day.

Published on May 4, 2023 @ 01:21PM
Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio
Photo:

Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is spilling all the tea about her most famous exes and even the ones who wish they were exes, and the internet is losing it. During her appearance on this week's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paltrow told host Alex Cooper that she actually rejected a major Hollywood hunk when he put the moves on her "back in the day."

When Cooper asked Paltrow if she had ever hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio, the actress and health guru immediately shut it down. “Nope, never made out with Leo,” Paltrow said, but that doesn't mean he never tried.

“He tried back in the day," she continued. "But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio

Getty Images

Elsewhere in the spicy interview, Cooper asked her who she thought was better in bed, Brad Pitt (whom she got engaged to in 1996) or Ben Affleck (the two dated from 1997 to 2000). “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” she said before joking, “I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this.”

Paltrow also spoke about her and Pitt's "major, major love at first sight” connection and the romantic night the actor popped the question back in 1996. "One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina," she recalled. "I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”

