Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Trusty Fall Boots Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift Also Own

As I write this story, rain is trickling down my windowsill. The fog has settled in, and it’s actually chilly out. While fall doesn’t technically start until September, the weather makes it seem like it’s already here, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent footwear of choice gave us permission to start dressing for the upcoming season a few weeks early.

Earlier this week, Paltrow posted a series of #OOTD images, but her fourth look stole the show. In the photo, the actress wore a pair of plaid green shorts, white puff-sleeve top, and, most notably, Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots.

I remember Hunter boots being the little yellow shoes kids wore when playing in the rain and mud, but it seems like everything has changed. Now, the practical boots are in just about everyone’s closet. Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, and the former Queen of England have all reportedly worn the style. Taylor Swift has also stepped out in the boots, as have Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kate Moss.

I understand why so many people flock toward Hunter boots; not only are they classic, but they have an unbeatable fit. The boots have a 16-inch shaft, a 1-inch heel for a little boost, and — best of all — are made from waterproof latex. The inside features a woven nylon lining to help keep you warm, while a cushioned footbed provides comfort. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Hunter boot without a rugged outsole to prevent slips and falls. They’re must-haves as we enter the fall season and only become more in-demand as winter nears.

Paltrow’s Hunter boots aren’t only ideal for cold and wet weather, but they’re also great for styling. More often than not, rain boots are clunky and dowdy, but these are sleek and, dare I say, chic. Wear them with a mini skirt or shorts to really show off the style, or slide the boots over a pair of yoga pants. If you don’t mind getting your wide-leg jeans a little wet, pull the bottoms over the boot for a boho effect. Just make sure to wear your Hunter shoes with tall, warm socks for the full cozy effect.

The actress’ green boots are also designed in one of the biggest color trends right now; it’s bright and bold without being too loud, and it offers a fun twist to any outfit. But if green isn’t for you, then check out some other Hunter boots below. Just make sure to bag your boots sooner rather than later. There’s nothing worse than having to brave a downpour in sneakers because you procrastinated buying rain boots.

