Gwyneth Paltrow Responded to the Backlash Over Her Extreme Eating Habits

"I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 18, 2023 @ 12:15PM
Gwyneth Paltrow

After facing backlash for comments made about what she eats in a day, Gwyneth Paltrow is assuring fans that her seemingly restrictive diet isn't as extreme as one would imagine.

On Friday, the Goop founder set the record straight about her eating habits during an Instagram Q&A session, days following the controversial episode on her podcast with Dr. Will Cole. "I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said during the Instagram video, adding that she has long COVID, which causes her to have "very high levels of inflammation." 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty

She continued, "I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory. So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well. This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time."

Explaining that her wellness routine isn't meant "to be advice for anybody else," Gwyneth revealed that her diet has had a "very powerful and very positive" impact on her.

Paltrow also clarified, "This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."

Since the podcast, Gwyneth has been slammed by dietitians and body positive celebrities alike for promoting diet culture. "Highlighting someone who normalizes under eating is more than dangerous. It is violent," wrote model Tess Holiday, while nutritionist Lauren Cadillac, added, "This isn't #wellness this is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD."

