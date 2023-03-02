Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Proved They're Co-Parenting Goals With Her Sweet Birthday Tribute

Consciously uncoupled.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 12:30PM
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Birthday Tribute Instagram 2023
Photo:

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Add Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin to the list of celebrity exes (Orlando Bloom/Miranda Kerr and Bruce Willis/Demi Moore) who have remained close friends after calling it quits (anyone remember their 2014 "conscious uncoupling?").

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Help Haiti Home Gala 2014

Getty Images

On Thursday, Paltrow further proved the former couple is co-parenting goals with a sweet birthday tribute to her ex-husband Martin, with whom she shares kids Apple and Moses Martin. The wellness guru posted a selfie with Martin, who is pulling down his face mask to give the camera a soft smile. Paltrow wears auburn-colored glasses with thick frames while Martin sports a black beanie.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️," she wrote alongside the snap. "we love you, cajm."

Paltrow has since married TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk and Martin has dating actress Dakota Johnson for over five years. And similar to Bloom and Kerr's relationship (which now includes a friendship between Bloom's girlfriend Katy Perry and Kerr), Paltrow and Johnson have also become close over the years. In a 2020 Harper's Bazaar interview, Paltrow gushed about Johnson.

“I love her,” she said. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

