Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed That Being a Stepmom Was Initially "Really Hard"

"All of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 01:38PM
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

While we're more accustomed to Gwyneth Paltrow speaking about her wellness routines and her new partnership with Airbnb, a new Instagram Q&A from the Oscar-winning actress got into some more personal stories, including how she struggled at first with her role of stepmother to her husband Brad Falchuk's two children. The television writer, producer, and director has two children from a previous relationship: Brody, 17, and daughter Isabella, 19. Paltrow shares two children, Apple and Moses (19 and 17, respectively), with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

During the Q&A, Paltrow didn't hold back, saying, "I did find it really hard at first."

She went on to explain that there wasn't really any reference that she could pull from on how to be a good stepmother. She called the early days as akin to dodging "land mines."

"You know, there’s no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light," she added. "So, it’s kind of like trying to avoid land mines. And then you’re going into a family with dynamics. And there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?"

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Things are different now, she assured her followers. All it took for her specicially was to embrace Falchuk's children as her own. From there, it was smooth sailing.

"But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it’s pretty great," she said.

Back in 2021, Paltrow opened up to fellow stepmom Gabrielle Union during an episode of the goop Podcast. During their chat, Paltrow admitted that she had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow said. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'Shit, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?'"

"It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them," she finished. "I've learned so much about myself through the process."

Related Articles
Miley Cyrus Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Miley Cyrus Finally Told the Real Story Behind Her Controversial 'Vanity Fair' Cover
Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz 2011'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party
Gwyneth Paltrow Shared the Cutest Selfie in Honor of Cameron Diaz's Birthday
kim kardashian gray sweater dress instagram
Kim Kardashian Wearing a Turtleneck Sweater Dress in August Proves That Fall Is Really Just a State of Mind
Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Entire Family Has a "Wonderful" Relationship With Her Surrogate
adam sunny sandler murder mystery 2 premiere
Adam Sandler’s Daughter Had Her Real Bat Mitzvah Right Before Filming “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3
Jennifer Garner Shared the Cutest Throwback for Back-to-School Season
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Drapey Velvet Leotard Barely Covered Her Sheer Gucci Lingerie
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Impractical Outfit at the BBQ
Jennifer Lopez The Flash
Jennifer Lopez Proves Day-Old Makeup Can Still Look Hot In Her Latest Selfie
Halle Berry 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Halle Berry Finally Settled Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez After Nearly a Decade
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland Wore Matching Jerseys at a Charity Basketball Game
Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage
Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Had a Secret Nod to Her First Date With Prince Harry, the Designer Just Shared
NEWS: Hereâs the Hilarious Reason Why Dolly Parton Turned Down Tea With Kate Middleton
Here’s the Hilarious Reason Why Dolly Parton Turned Down Tea With Kate Middleton
Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt
Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Speaks Out Against People Criticizing Her Weight