Gwyneth Paltrow Just Launched a Series With Audible About Pleasure, Healing, Beauty, and Change

After dominating the wellness and sexual spaces, Gwyneth Paltrow is taking over the podcast sphere with a deal with Audible, Inc. The Goop founder recently launched a collection of new audio files titled The Goop Pursuit, which will cover a variety of topics — including pleasure, healing, beauty, and change, featuring industry experts as hosts.

The first episode, Leaning into Pleasure hosted by Penda N’diaye (founder of Pro Hoe, a brand focused on sexual liberation in Black and Brown communities), dropped on the platform today to kick off the four-part project.

Paltrow sat down with N'diaye to discuss her journey with pleasure and what she's looking forward to in this next phase of her life. "I think I'm looking forward to the chapter in my life where I'm moving less out of doing," explained Paltrow. "It's the fulcrum right now of work, teenagers, responsibility. It's so intense right now, and it's great. And I'm right where I'm supposed to be. But I'm really looking forward to moving more into being and moving out of doing."

Paltrow added that as she gets older, she plans to stop and reflect more on her life. "I'm really starting to get a sense of the finiteness of life. And I hope I live a really, really long time, and even so, I'm probably at the halfway point. And even understanding that is really profound, and so you start to ask yourself much different questions when you're turning 50 than you do when you're turning 30," she said. "And I just want to make sure that I continue to be really in alignment with who I am because it took me a long time to get to that place."

She continued, "It took me until I was well into my 40s, I think, to be able to live in alignment. It's so deeply pleasurable to be friends with yourself like that, to know that you're honest with yourself and you can count on yourself, and that your relationships are reflective of who you really are and to kind of move out of obligation." Gwyneth added with a laugh, "I can't wait to be an old lady and just do what the fuck I want all day."

Other titles in the series include Healing in a Sick Society, hosted by psychiatrist Will Siu, MD., Finding Beauty with LGBTQAI activist and author Jodie Patterson, and Coming Home to Yourself, which will be hosted by clinical psychologist and president of American Psychological Association, Dr. Thema S. Bryant, PhD.

“Goop has built a community in the lifestyle and wellness space, which aligns with Audible’s principles and we know our listeners are deeply interested in self-care and well-being,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios, in a press release. “Gwyneth Paltrow and goop are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally. The fresh perspective and open dialogue that goop brings will entertain and inspire our listeners.”



The collection is available with a plus-membership starting today at audible.com.