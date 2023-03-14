Gwyneth Paltrow Says the Weirdest Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried Is Rectal Ozone Therapy

You heard that right.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 12:39PM
Gwyneth Paltrow
By now, it wouldn't be hard to believe that Gwyneth Paltrow has tried every single wellness option on the planet (and probably a few from other planets, too, let's be real). But when asked about which wellness trend has been the most bizarre, she explained that it had to do with rectal ozone therapy. Confused? You're not the only one. Paltrow spilled on the latest episode of Dear Media's The Art of Being Well podcast, where she was (naturally) asked about all things wellness and healthy living.

Paltrow took it all the way back, explaining that she first got interested in health and wellness when her dad was diagnosed with cancer. Through her own research, she started to explore the connections between health and the food we eat.

“I didn’t think about [wellness] a lot until my father was diagnosed with cancer. I started realizing there had to be a connection through what we were eating and what we were being exposed to,” she said about the beginnings of her wellness journey. “And how that was being expressed through disease. And that’s when I started researching whatever I could. Talking to people. Understanding the links between environmental toxins, cancer … what led to the creation of disease in our culture."

Gwyneth Paltrow

When pressed about the strange lengths she's gone to in her quest for peak performance and detoxing, Paltrow said she underwent rectal ozone therapy.

“I have used ozone therapy, rectally. Can I say that? It’s pretty weird. It’s pretty weird, yeah. But it’s been very helpful," she explained.

But it wasn't just the shock of butt stuff and ozone wands (the Cleveland Clinic explains that the therapy is meant to oxygenate parts of the body to boost immunity: "Ozone therapy uses medical-grade ozone created using an ozone generator device. The intent of ozone therapy is to increase the amount of oxygen in your body. A higher oxygen level can boost your immune system while promoting healing. It does that through cell regeneration — the process of replacing or repairing damaged cells.”). Paltrow said that she saw real diseases connected to certain habits. While she's known for going to extremes (she also mentioned her macrobiotic diet during her appearance as well as giving up "dairy, gluten, and sugar") she addressed the reality of being able to heal ourselves — or at least prevent certain diseases — with better habits. 

“Why do we have so much obesity, depression, and type-2 diabetes?” she asked. “We all have so much agency, we have autonomy over our bodies. What we put into our bodies … when we have a certain degree of mastery of ourselves, we can really start to change our lives and feel really good.”

