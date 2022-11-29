Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Had a Luxe Mommy-and-Me Shopping Trip

At Bergdorf's, of course.

Published on November 29, 2022 @ 07:00AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Jimmy Kimmel Live
Photo:

Getty Images

Thanksgiving shopping looks a little bit different when you're Gwyneth Paltrow. While there's no shame in finding a good deal with Black Friday and Cyber Monday lasting just about an entire month these days, Paltrow and her daughter went on a shopping trip that leaned into luxury just a bit more than big-screen TVs and holiday beauty sets. Paltrow shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram Story over the weekend that documented the duo's trip to Bergdorf Goodman and, naturally, Apple Martin doesn't just look all grown-up, she looks a lot like her mom.

People notes that Paltrow spent a "couple of days" in New York for the holiday. Apple is going to college in NYC. Paltrow captioned one image "whoops." The photo in question shows them both with a few select pieces at the hallowed department store — and shows followers that GP herself isn't above a mirror selfie.

Gwyneth Paltrow Shopping Instagram

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

A second Story post shows the mommy-and-me duo at Elios Restaurant. Paltrow wore a black turtleneck for the occasion and Apple swapped her off-the-shoulder sweater for a puff-sleeved outfit. Before she started classes in the fall, Paltrow celebrated Apple's graduation with several heartfelt posts for the big scholastic milestone and her 18th birthday.

Gwyneth Paltrow Shopping Instagram

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," Paltrow shared in one post. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

Paltrow shares Apple, who is 18, and son Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk. 

