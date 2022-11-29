Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Had a Luxe Mommy-and-Me Shopping Trip

Thanksgiving shopping looks a little bit different when you're Gwyneth Paltrow. While there's no shame in finding a good deal with Black Friday and Cyber Monday lasting just about an entire month these days, Paltrow and her daughter went on a shopping trip that leaned into luxury just a bit more than big-screen TVs and holiday beauty sets. Paltrow shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram Story over the weekend that documented the duo's trip to Bergdorf Goodman and, naturally, Apple Martin doesn't just look all grown-up, she looks a lot like her mom.

People notes that Paltrow spent a "couple of days" in New York for the holiday. Apple is going to college in NYC. Paltrow captioned one image "whoops." The photo in question shows them both with a few select pieces at the hallowed department store — and shows followers that GP herself isn't above a mirror selfie.

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

A second Story post shows the mommy-and-me duo at Elios Restaurant. Paltrow wore a black turtleneck for the occasion and Apple swapped her off-the-shoulder sweater for a puff-sleeved outfit. Before she started classes in the fall, Paltrow celebrated Apple's graduation with several heartfelt posts for the big scholastic milestone and her 18th birthday.



Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," Paltrow shared in one post. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

Paltrow shares Apple, who is 18, and son Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk.

