Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Rang In 2023 While Wearing Coordinating String Bikinis

While some of us spent the holidays trapped inside during a snowstorm, others escaped to somewhere sunny and warm. Of those lucky few were Gwyneth Paltrow and her family, who flew down to Barbados for their winter break. Sparking travel envy with their sunshine-filled photos on Instagram, Paltrow, her two children — Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses — and her mother Blythe Danner rang in 2023 with lots of sun, surf, and sand.

Oh, and swimsuits.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," Gwyneth captioned a slideshow of images from the tropical getaway — including one of her and Apple twinning in coordinating string bikinis while sunbathing on a yacht in the middle of the ocean. In the snapshot, Paltrow was sprawled out on the boat's bunny pad wearing nothing but a black bathing suit and her blonde hair in beachy waves, while Martin matched her mom in a similar swimsuit in white, black sunglasses, and a tousled ponytail.

Another photo showed the whole family posing together for a group photo on the beach. Sporting a tan and sun-kissed cheeks, Gwyneth wore a green spaghetti-strapped dress with layered necklaces and a low-slung ponytail with a middle part. Apple also pulled her hair back away from her face, and her grandmother Blythe opted to cover up her mane with an oversized straw hat. Moses, meanwhile, complemented his textured sandy blonde hair with a white button-down.

In honor of the New Year, Gwyneth reflected on the biggest lesson she learned in 2022 in Goop's latest newsletter. "I think my deepest lesson was around letting go when Apple went to college," she wrote. "As a parent, you are so entwined with your child. When they’re a toddler, you are their sun and moon—and they’re yours. And then when they leave the house, you’re confronted with these new ideas of life’s progressions and chapters."



The mom of two continued, "The way that I got through the grief of that was a continuous letting go—letting go of control, ideas, perceptions, what I hope for her. And retrenching in—you know, you can always be someone’s sun. The role of a parent is to give off love and to give off light. And you don’t expect that much in return. When they’re little, you get a lot—a lot of hugs, and they sleep in bed with you when they have a nightmare. When they’re adults, you have to retreat back to just giving sun. I had to embody that, and I really had to let go."