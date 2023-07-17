Apple Martin Just Made a Stylish Appearance With Her Mom Gwyneth Paltrow and Grandma Blythe Danner

Apple Martin has always been a spitting image of her mother Gwyneth Paltrow. But, as she's gotten older, she proven that the mother-daughter duo have more in common than just their looks. For starters, Martin seems to have inherited her mother's sense of fashion, which she herself gleaned from her mom Blythe Danner. Over the weekend, the three stylish generations attended an intimate dinner for goop and Gucci, hosted by Elizabeth Saltzman and Paltrow at her house in the Hamptons.

For the special evening, Paltrow wore a red, white, and blue Gucci two-piece consisting of a plunging cropped blouse with strings that wrapped around her torso and a high-waisted maxiskirt with a tie midsection and thigh-high middle slit. The set was printed with navy double Gs and crimson anchors against an ivory background. She added blue-and-white platform wedges and accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace, and her blonde hair was styled in her natural waves with a middle part.

Apple (who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) arrived in a look that was less quiet luxury and more business casual. The burgeoning fashion It girl sported a black double-breasted blazer minidress, but instead of a full jacket-style top, it was strapless and had half of a lapel. Her blonde hair was slicked back into a middle-parted low ponytail, and she accessorized with gold hoops, a wrist watch, and a Barbiecore shoulder bag.

goop, Gucci, and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner Out East with Gucci Osteria. Neil Rasmus / BFA.com

Paltrow's mom and Apple's grandmother Danner wore a long white button-up dress paired with matching sandals and a blue-and-ivory silk scarf. Her blonde hair was worn down and in natural waves.

According to a press release, the event was thrown by Paltrow and Saltzman to celebrate Gucci’s Summer Stories collection, as well as goop's newest skincare product, the Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.